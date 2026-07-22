Interesting and Humour - page 743

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Mischek:

- What was that?

Is that what that was?

sorry there's no record of it.

 
sergeev:

is that what it was?

Too bad there's no annals.

He needs to be locked in on Yusuf, neutralized.)
 
Contender:
Mischek 2012.12.02 20:57 2012.12.02 20:57:28 #
...amen.

---

I do not understand why he drove into the back of the UAZ

The UAZ was on emergency mode, so the dude, listening to a prayer, did not realise that he lived "around here" and was about to make a turn.

The accident was avoidable, but still the big fault on UAZ because of the wrecker.

 


12,497 bears ))

 
Mischek:

12,497 bears ))

They should have taken Zamboni, bolted some shroud to it, and gone ahead.)

It'll take a long time for them to collect by hand.

 
fyords:

They should have taken Zamboni, bolted some kind of shroud to it, and gone ahead.)

It's gonna take a long time to get it by hand.

Oh, my God! Bears with a scoop!?

Only with their hands.

 
 
[Deleted]  
Mischek:


12,497 bears ))

Now that's spam. What a flash mob. ))))
 

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