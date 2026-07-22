Interesting and Humour - page 743
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- What was that?
Is that what that was?
sorry there's no record of it.
is that what it was?
Too bad there's no annals.
Mischek 2012.12.02 20:57 2012.12.02 20:57:28 #
...amen.
---
I do not understand why he drove into the back of the UAZ
The UAZ was on emergency mode, so the dude, listening to a prayer, did not realise that he lived "around here" and was about to make a turn.
The accident was avoidable, but still the big fault on UAZ because of the wrecker.
12,497 bears ))
12,497 bears ))
They should have taken Zamboni, bolted some shroud to it, and gone ahead.)
It'll take a long time for them to collect by hand.
They should have taken Zamboni, bolted some kind of shroud to it, and gone ahead.)
It's gonna take a long time to get it by hand.
Oh, my God! Bears with a scoop!?
Only with their hands.
12,497 bears ))
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