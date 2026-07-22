Interesting and Humour - page 961
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loses so much energy during intercourse that it would be enough energy
to push a freight car off its feet.
One student, stretching:
- Oh, I wish there was a train to Vladivostok!
Conclusion: That's what the ARMY does to real men :-)
No.
Conclusion: Men are not born, they become men.
Neither do non-men.
;)
No.
Right conclusion - men aren't born, they become men.
Neither do non-men.
;)
I was unlucky (lucky?) I went to university and they did not take me to the army, then I dropped out and went to the enlistment office and they sent me home (???? the reason is still unknown).
But my "friend" went to the army when he dropped out (like dropped out, we hung out in the game room) came out of the army - a little deprived of intelligence, to this day is trying to make money on the drug pyramid (you know, when they try to stick all sorts of bullshit in the underground) After 8 years, - he has nothing, no wife, no kids, no shelter, no car ... nothing... but he's a man. He says that because he was in the army.
I was unlucky (lucky?) I went to uni and they did not take me to the army, then I dropped out of uni and went to the military registration and they sent me home (???? the reason is still unknown).
But my "friend" went to the army when he dropped out (like dropped out, we hung out in the game room) came out of the army - a little deprived of intelligence, to this day is trying to make money on the drug pyramid (you know, when they try to sell all sorts of bullshit in the underground) After 8 years, - he has nothing, no wife, no kids, no shelter, no car ... nothing... but he's a man. He says that because he was in the army.
After your "mate's" failures, it's a good idea to list your accomplishments. You know, a chain of supermarkets, for example, real estate in several warm countries...
Or just custom programming and dreams of steady profits?
Most
Best
Lesson
of life
Was
The Army
I was unlucky (lucky?) I went to uni and they did not take me to the army, then I dropped out of uni and went to the military registration and they sent me home (???? the reason is still unknown).
But my "friend" went to the army when he dropped out (like dropped out, we hung out in the game room) came out of the army - a little deprived of intelligence, to this day is trying to make money on the drug pyramid (you know, when they try to sell all sorts of bullshit in the underground) After 8 years, - he has nothing, no wife, no kids, no shelter, no car ... nothing... but he's a man. He says that because he was in the army.
The army is an abuse of the individual. It makes the strong even stronger, the weak even weaker and embittered. And it only helps a small number of the weak. IMHO. A civilized country cannot have compulsory military service in peacetime (and not in peacetime either). Pay the money (like cops, firemen, EMERCOM and others) and let them serve voluntarily. Today the army is legalized slavery and nothing more.
P. S. Where is Mischek?
The army is an abuse of the individual. It makes the strong even stronger, the weak even weaker and embittered. And it only helps a small number of the weak. IMHO. A civilized country cannot have compulsory military service during peacetime (and not during peacetime either). Pay the money (like cops, firemen, EMERCOM and others) and let them serve voluntarily. Today the army is legalized slavery and nothing more.
That is such bullshit that has been methodically and meaningfully implanted into the minds of the population for three decades. Add to this 2-3 generations of young people who have already formed and are drinking heavily and have nowhere to go. Also add the sold-out, dismantled and obsolete military-industrial complex of a vast resource-rich country.
There are well-known and time-tested truths:
-- You want to live in peace, prepare for war.
-- If you do not want to feed your own army, you will feed someone else's.
There are not enough "voluntary soldiers" to defend territories as vast as in the Russian Federation. No "hired army" has ever defended and will never defend an inch of another's land. No nation can afford to maintain a contract army because it is insanely expensive and pointless. And don't give the states as an example. They are separated from the world by two oceans on both sides, and they fight on foreign soil.
Use your floating and cracked brains, you marauder. It does not do any good to you or us - where will your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren live? Or is it a pity that we did not surrender to the Germans in their time - we would have been drinking Bovarian beer? Or maybe the Far East should be given to the Japanese? Siberia to the Chinese?
That's how Sterling proposes to divide Russia: