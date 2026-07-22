Interesting and Humour - page 293
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The black square is justified by the country and the time of its appearance - just before the Revolution of 17.
Red, too.
The black square is justified by the country and the time of its appearance - just before the Revolution of 17.
And red too.
Leha, what if there's a revolution soon? Let's draw colored circles. Or triangles. I dibble on the yellow ones.
We'll give one to Granit, it's his birthday the day after tomorrow.