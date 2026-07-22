Interesting and Humour - page 293

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sumkin75: I have heard somewhere that the square is perfectly geometric, though drawn without the help of a drawing instrument. Maybe that justifies the price.

The black square is justified by the country and the time of its appearance - just before the Revolution of 17.

Red, too.

 
The largest social network, Facebook, has set a share price range during its initial public offering (IPO) of between $28 and $35.
 
Mathemat:

The black square is justified by the country and the time of its appearance - just before the Revolution of 17.

And red too.

Leha, what if there's a revolution soon? Let's draw colored circles. Or triangles. I dibble on the yellow ones.

We'll give one to Granit, it's his birthday the day after tomorrow.

 
Mischek: Leha, what if there's a revolution coming?
There will be no revolution. We have stability.
 
 
 
 

 
 

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