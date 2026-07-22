Interesting and Humour - page 495
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I received an SMS from Kyivstar "blah blah blah blah send an SMS to short number 380 and take part in the drawing of daily prizes 20,000 weekly 80,000 and the grand prize of a lamb, the cost of sms 7.44 UAH" here only notifications forgot to say that this is the campaign "Know Ukraine" and after sending you will be asked questions to learn Ukraine, any incorrect answer and you will miss.
ZS in principle a normal campaign organized by Oleg Skripka, but it pisses me off that the organizers act as swindlers by withholding key information in the mailing.
The inner life of the cell.
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This is how science should be taught in schools. ))
Note from the left-hand side.
Woke me up for fishing now, I look the same only my eyes are still red, had a drink yesterday.