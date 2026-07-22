Interesting and Humour - page 972
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Norway rejoices: 1.9 billion barrels of hydrocarbons found in the territory Medvedev ceded to the country
// it's going to be a circular - only mention Medvedev's fault, Putin didn't know -
They need to raise the military service period to three years and the retirement age, and ban children from going abroad.
On Sunday night, a house burned down in the village of Kurilovka, Usma District, where two-year-old Sonya and her three-year-old brother Edik died.The details immediately became known (see "Children in Lipetsk Region May Have Died Because of a Lighted Candle" and "A Criminal Case is Underway against the Parents of the Burned Children"). It turns out that the parents of the victims, Alexander and Yulia Korobkin, heavy drinkers who were still inebriated after celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, forgot to put out the lighted candle. When the adults woke up, the house was already on fire. The father and mother went out the window, forgetting about the children. And little Sonya slept with her mother, and Edik's cot was by the window through which his parents went out.
The news did not go federal. The story of two burnt-out children was not reported to the regional administration, where the next day the governor was summing up the year, not in the State Duma, not in the Federation Council. Nowhere, in any government agency, were the two young Russian citizens blighted by adult indifference remembered.
Fairytale Russia! ))
- We can't see each other more often, I'm a Saturday.
Hang in there, people, summer is coming!
Hang in there, people, summer is coming!
Where?! We have a forecast for March 8, minus fifteen and below
// March 8th is near
Hold on, hold on, hold on...
Where?! We have a forecast for March 8 with fifteen and below.
// March 8th is near
Hang in there, hang in there.
The adventures of "Uncle Vova":
The adventures of "Uncle Vova":