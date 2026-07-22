Interesting and Humour - page 2869

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[Deleted]  
 

That's where all the snow is:

Winter. Orenburg. 2016.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

what can i do in moscow

Alexander, 2016.01.10:14

Passing through here, decided to stick around for a bit...

There are small trading hangouts in our region, where people who trade just gather - to chat, mostly about trading news. How about something like that in Moscow? Or is everyone here so busy that the only thing left is the forum? I am a good programmer myself.


 
Karputov Vladimir:

maybe he was attacked by Kar Karych).

[Deleted]  

Ivan Vagin:

I wonder if your program has any data on purchased space real estate, I think they were sellingplots on the moonfor $20 an acre (40 acres). which translates to 50 cents per acre.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

That's where all the snow is:

Where it's thick, where it's empty...

 
http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=2706445
Туристы, нашедшие загадочный труп на перевале Дятлова, пропали
Туристы, нашедшие загадочный труп на перевале Дятлова, пропали
  • www.vesti.ru
Группа туристов из Перми, нашедших труп неизвестного мужчины лет 50 на перевале Дятлова, пропала. С ними не могут выйти на связь. Они идут по сложному маршруту Северный Урал – Ивдель и должны быть в месте назначения 18 января.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=2706445
Why are you scaring people?
 
Victor Nikolaev:
Why are you scaring people?

Why me?

I'm shocked myself.)

First they found a stiff, then they disappeared.

It's interesting to guess that the next news item will be like: "The whole group or several people are missing in the area of Dyatlov Pass".

Even though they're already missing, they're not getting in touch.

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