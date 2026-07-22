Interesting and Humour - page 2869
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That's where all the snow is:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
what can i do in moscow
Alexander, 2016.01.10:14
Passing through here, decided to stick around for a bit...
There are small trading hangouts in our region, where people who trade just gather - to chat, mostly about trading news. How about something like that in Moscow? Or is everyone here so busy that the only thing left is the forum? I am a good programmer myself.
maybe he was attacked by Kar Karych).
Ivan Vagin:
I wonder if your program has any data on purchased space real estate, I think they were sellingplots on the moonfor $20 an acre (40 acres). which translates to 50 cents per acre.
That's where all the snow is:
Where it's thick, where it's empty...
http://www.vesti.ru/doc.html?id=2706445
Why are you scaring people?
Why me?
I'm shocked myself.)
First they found a stiff, then they disappeared.
It's interesting to guess that the next news item will be like: "The whole group or several people are missing in the area of Dyatlov Pass".
Even though they're already missing, they're not getting in touch.