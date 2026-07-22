Interesting and Humour - page 3652
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The US is a democracy, and therefore a state governed by the rule of law, which means that the demos have rights, and they pour money from their pockets into their pockets with the help of the courts. And the ochlos (cattle), of which 90% of the population, as in every capitol country in the world, do not have any rights in fact for one simple reason - a lawyer is too expensive. In the USA a million quid for lawyers is an ordinary sum.
Everyone in our country can see that. There are 40 million pensioners and 20 million below the poverty line. In a circle not more than 15,0000 per nose. Simple consultation with a lawyer - 5000, writing a statement of claim - from 10000. And if the courts, 100,000 is not God knows what money. But the right to sue is available - a state governed by the rule of law. So we carry around with mythical rights....
You have to know your place.
You make a very controversial point about life in the USA and prove it with an example from your own country....
Why has calligraphy disappeared from modern primers?
http://nashaplaneta.su/news/pochemu_ischezla_kalligrafija_iz_sovremennykh_bukvarej/2017-01-04-38094
That's quite a twist, isn't it, brothers? I remember a few months ago, the State Duma wanted to criminalise the mining of cryptocurrencies by the end of 2017. And now here it is. They change their minds at once, but I admit it is good news :-)
https://news.mail.ru/economics/29397067/?frommail=1
Well, there you go, and you were afraid....
Doctor David Dao, 69, who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight on 10 April as an "extra" passenger, has sued the airline and will be defended in court by lawyer Stephen Golan.
The doctor remains under treatment in hospital.
Asked about what he was injured, he replies: "Everything."
Now he will lie there moaning like a pregnant woman "ouch, ouch, it hurts! I got hurt all over! ouch, ouch." They should have broken his nose at least, so he wouldn't cry for nothing - who cares, the money will still be paid to the man...