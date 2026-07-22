Interesting and Humour - page 3624
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Yes, 'City Zero', last shots, Lenid Filatov sailed off, sitting in a boat thinking something like - nh don't get it,
why them, why, where... what am I doing here....
Good morning
Good morning.
Is that what you're thinking when you look at this picture?
How could a boat have been jerry-rigged? Today's creatives have become so creative that they have lost all sense of reality.
What are you thinking when you look at this picture?
How could a boat have been jerry-rigged? Today's creatives have become so creative that they have lost all sense of reality.
It's so the intellectuals don't steal it.
What are you thinking when you look at this picture?
How could a boat have been jerry-rigged? Today's creatives have become so creative that they have lost all sense of reality.
No surprise there. The peg was on the bank in the evening and in the morning it was in the water. In the lower reaches of rivers, there are very frequent tides. Even in small bays the water rises at the same time as the tide of the sea.
Isn't the peg itself embarrassing? There is also a wet streak on the bottom of the boat, as if someone had just floated on it.