Interesting and Humour - page 2187

New comment
[Deleted]  
1
[Deleted]  
 
bigpicture
Искусство аквариумистики – удивительные подводные пейзажи
Искусство аквариумистики – удивительные подводные пейзажи
  • bigpicture.ru
Эти пейзажи похожи на декорации к фильму в стиле фэнтези или восхитительный концепт-арт для какой-нибудь игры. Но на самом деле, это «всего лишь» аквариумы. Аквариумистику можно было бы назвать видом спорта, потому что в ней есть все – сложности, конкуренция и соперничество и, конечно же, желание достичь непревзойденных результатов. Люди...
[Deleted]  
The futility of being, watch to the end
 
 
 

Happy New Year!

From 13-15 April, Thailand (and Cambodia) celebrate New Year's Eve.

Thais love to eat, but they don't have a special New Year's Eve dish, so you can cook anything you like on this day. Here are three of the most appropriate recipes from a Thai chef

Три рецепта от шеф-повара из Таиланда
Три рецепта от шеф-повара из Таиланда
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
С 13 по 15 апреля в Таиланде встречают Новый год. Тайцы любят поесть, но особого новогоднего блюда у них нет, и готовить в этот день можно все, что душе угодно. Предлагаем три наиболее подходящих по случаю рецепта от тайского шеф-повара Ежегодно в середине апреля тайцы выходят на улицы с запасом воды и со словами Sawasdee pi mai! — «С Новым...
 
Sergei Viktorovich parked so badly that they wrote on his car - stupid
 

In Russian it translates as "Two Undecided Idiots".



 
newdigital:

In Russian it translates as "Two Undecided Idiots".



What language is it from?!
1...218021812182218321842185218621872188218921902191219221932194...4979
New comment