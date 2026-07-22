Interesting and Humour - page 2187
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Happy New Year!
From 13-15 April, Thailand (and Cambodia) celebrate New Year's Eve.
Thais love to eat, but they don't have a special New Year's Eve dish, so you can cook anything you like on this day. Here are three of the most appropriate recipes from a Thai chef
In Russian it translates as "Two Undecided Idiots".
In Russian it translates as "Two Undecided Idiots".