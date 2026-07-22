Interesting and Humour - page 2535
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Oil and gas found in Antarctica.
US President Barack Obama has issued a statement:
"The penguin dictatorship is over!"
Good night
ayron maden obscurantism! great, great, i love obscurantism!)))))))))))))))))
i wonder what they would write on bands like cradle of filth, hypocrisy, kovenant, slayer.....
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ayron maden obscurantism! great, great, i love obscurantism!)))))))))))))))))
i wonder what they would write on bands like cradle of filth, hypocrisy, kovenant, slayer.....
They don't know shit about music. Their ears would bend and their eyes would pop out...
They didn't know shit about music. Their ears would bend and their eyes would bleed...
You listen to that and you want to hide behind the stove...
They didn't know shit about music. Their ears would bend and their eyes would leak out...
Danny is the consummate master of the fierce vocals.
forget dimma borgier.......