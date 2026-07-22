Interesting and Humour - page 3945
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I don't understand, it was all apparent from the beginning, why wasn't it nipped in the bud?
why take it to surgery?
Loyalty...
People just don't understand normal relationships for some reason. Not all of them...
Loyalty...
People just don't understand normal relationships for some reason. Not everyone of course...
started deliberately, not spontaneously and could not stop on its own.
it never really stops here)It's only with the moderator's common sense that things have calmed down )
started deliberately, not spontaneously, and could not stop on its own.
the self, it never stops )
That's what repeated intentional ones had to do to the songs... make a story out of a fairy tale :)
A pity, of course.
In addition to Russians, there are Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russian speakers from many other countries. And there are quite a few of them.
If you look at what is going on on the forum from the point of view of one country, you will only make things worse.
In addition to Russians, there are Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russian speakers from many other countries. And there are quite a few of them.
If you look at what is happening on this forum from the standpoint of one country, you will only make things worse.
No... nobody looks at it that way. They look at everything from the point of view that the forum should unite, not divide.
Discord is not conducive to unity. That's what we're going to do. No one forbids talking in a calm, friendly tone. But Rashid has identified non-negotiable topics.
In addition to Russians, there are Ukrainians, Belarusians and Russian speakers from many other countries. And there are quite a few of them.
If you look at what is happening on the forum from the point of view of one country, you will only make things worse.
So the forum should be maintained in the form for which it was originally designed, namely the technical one, and all the political and economic points should be cut down at the stage of creation of the topic. There are many other resources for discussion of economics and politics.
The forum should be of some benefit from the technical side, and topics like: "Where will the euro exchange rate go tomorrow Friday" - should be deleted, and do not create a bunch of useless topics, because of them it is difficult to find technical discussions.
Newborn warthog with his mum at the Miami Zoo - Photo: AP/TASS