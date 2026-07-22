Interesting and Humour - page 4717
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Yes, thank you, that reminds me. That's a good one.
You knew what? Eh, that didn't surprise me. Well, then I'm waiting for a fresh one.
Well, while we're at it, I'll tell you, friends, another animal anecdote.
The mice in the forest are in revolt: "There is no more strength, everyone is trampling us. Horses run - they trample us, tourists walk through the forest - they trample us! A huge crowd gathered on the glade, all shouting, getting hot. One mouse said: "I know what to do. We must go to the owl and ask him what to do. He is wise, he will help us. Everyone agreed and went. There is a demonstration of mice through the forest. They're waving banners: We will not allow it! We will not forgive! How long?
They come to the owl and ask:
-What should we do, wise owl? Help us.
The owl clapped his eyes and said:
-Become a hedgehog. If somebody step on you, you will be pricked, and won't step on you again.
And everybody was glad, and the column went back. The mice made a noise, hugged each other, hats were thrown up: "We are saved! Freedom! We'll be hedgehogs!"
Then one of the mice yells: "Wait! How can we be hedgehogs?"
The whole column turns around and back to the owl:
-Wise owl, how do we become hedgehogs?
-Why are you asking me that? I'm not a tactician, I'm a STRATEGE!
Thank you, I had a hearty laugh.
Too bad there's no likes on the forum.
Roskomnadzor has unblocked Telegram
At 3pm Moscow time today, Roskomnadzor said on its website that it had decided to
to lift restrictions on access to the messenger Telegram. The reason for this
it cited "coordination with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation" as the reason.
Well, Durov came to his senses and handed over the keys, he should have done that a long time ago!
Man, I'm reminded of my youth...
And a television hanging from the ceiling
And how ...
And the TV's hanging from the ceiling
Watched her half-hour concert...
Man, that's why Yana, in a simple grey jumper, with no make-up, is a thousand times better than all the modern lip-smacking dolls...
The energy is off the charts. In half an hour, the guitar's a splash and a splash... And the lyrics are soul. Ehhh...
I used to like "From a Great Mind" a lot, and I still do.
The special reason is that it's beautiful.