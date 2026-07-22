Interesting and Humour - page 4520
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I've long read that the Chinese have brothels where the services are offered exactly by robots with AI, looking at the client, and sort of reading their preferences.
Well, that's a bit over the top, about as much as a plastic bag being spiked)
Yeah, the nasty thing about this Zen guy is that he doesn't say where he found the joints, guess for yourself.
Do not think that this "intelligence" makes some deep conclusions. For starters, try checking the text for uniqueness, there is a service on the Internet.
Yeah, the nasty thing about this Zen guy is that he doesn't say where he found the joints, guess for yourself.
IMHO!!! Alexei - enough with the lyrics! Let's get back to "our sheep", namely scalps and bidding...
Put out - whatever information you see fit.
Vitaly Muzichenko:
... plastic bag)
;)
Don't think this "intelligence" is making any deep conclusions. For a start, try checking text for uniqueness, there is such a service on the internet.
I don't think anything, or rather, I think there is an AI at the level of an infusoria. Yes uniqueness is the basics. I have 100%, because I wrote myself, not rewritten.
There are enough fun topics here without me. I've seen people who have been pounding the ice for a month looking for the solution of all problems - where to place the SL in scalping :)))))
I too have been beating this question of all questions for a long time and....
IMHO!!! Alexei - enough with the lyrics! Let's get back to "our sheep", namely scalps and bidding...
Spread the word, whatever you deem fit.
It's necessary to diversify :) I'm not a geek by nature, with whom there is nothing to talk about, except programming or forex.
...I'm 100% because I wrote it myself, I didn't rewrite it...
The fact that you wrote it yourself doesn't mean anything. You can often use standard word combinations of two or three words and the text ceases to be unique.
Just because you wrote it yourself doesn't mean anything. You can often use standard word combinations of two or three words and the text ceases to be unique.
I know, I've checked with services like this one and another one. 100%.