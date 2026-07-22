Interesting and Humour - page 4520

New comment
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

There are some sane services left, but they will die out with the introduction of voice-activated robots. For business, it saves money on call centres and businesses think it is cool to have a robot system that recognises what the customer wants, answers questions and makes calls.

...

Save time, money and nerves.

GET A FREE CONSULTATION:

I've long read that the Chinese have brothels where the services are offered exactly by robots with AI, looking at the client, and sort of reading their preferences.

Well, that's a bit over the top, about as much as a plastic bag being spiked)

 
I saw a programme on TV where they were talking about dying out professions. They showed shops where there were no salespeople and everything was controlled by a robot. They showed a guy who worked as a tour guide and was laid off after his functions were replaced by a robot. Anyway, soon it'll be like the song "robots work, not humans..."
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Yeah, the nasty thing about this Zen guy is that he doesn't say where he found the joints, guess for yourself.

Do not think that this "intelligence" makes some deep conclusions. For starters, try checking the text for uniqueness, there is a service on the Internet.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Yeah, the nasty thing about this Zen guy is that he doesn't say where he found the joints, guess for yourself.

IMHO!!! Alexei - enough with the lyrics! Let's get back to "our sheep", namely scalps and bidding...

Put out - whatever information you see fit.

 

Vitaly Muzichenko:

... plastic bag)

;)

 
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Don't think this "intelligence" is making any deep conclusions. For a start, try checking text for uniqueness, there is such a service on the internet.

I don't think anything, or rather, I think there is an AI at the level of an infusoria. Yes uniqueness is the basics. I have 100%, because I wrote myself, not rewritten.

There are enough fun topics here without me. I've seen people who have been pounding the ice for a month looking for the solution of all problems - where to place the SL in scalping :)))))

I too have been beating this question of all questions for a long time and....

Rejoice Padawans, Chatlains and Patsaks!"The Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything" has finally been solved! But since it has been solved for seven million years, let's refresh our memory a bit. Here's that global question, the answer I wrote below an excerpt from the masterpiece film Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.


I adore this film, but in my ignorance I thought it was just another twist from Douglas Adams An no, it turns out that not only did the dude like to make jokes, he inserted a famous mathematical problem formulated back in 1954 into the film. It sounds like this, there is a formula n = x3+y3+z3. The number n varies from 1 to 100, find the numbers x, y, z. These numbers are in a cube, I don't know how to show the third degree here.

The problem turned out to be very difficult and this year only the number n=42 is left.
Two mathematicians turned to Charity Engine for help. This non-profit organization uses half a million home computers of enthusiasts for powerful parallel computing in the fields of chemistry, astronomy, biotechnology. Not a bitcoin miner, as some are licking their eyes at the moment.

In over a million hours of machine time the numbers x, y, z have been found!

X = -80538738812075974
Y = 80435758145817515
Z = 12602123297335631

Naturally, I immediately checked the correctness of the solution, as I will use it in my forex scalper! Now I am going to tear up this market! Here is the code for MQL5. If you're not a programmer and don't understand it, don't get upset, I myself don't understand what I tapped, as I forgot how to think a long time ago. However, the second option works! 

Print("by pow = ", pow((double)-80538738812075974, 3) + pow((double)80435758145817515, 3) + pow((double)12602123297335631, 3));
Print("by mul = ", ((long)-80538738812075974 * (long)-80538738812075974 * (long)-80538738812075974) + ((ulong)80435758145817515 * (ulong)80435758145817515 * 
(ulong)80435758145817515) + ((long)12602123297335631 * (long)12602123297335631 * (long)12602123297335631));


Here is the conclusion:
2019.09.17 09:15:19.300 ScalperSchoolMy (EURUSD,M5) by pow = 1.99254391946274e+35 // gives out some bullshit, something is wrong with Metacquotes' pow function
2019.09.17 09:15:19.300 ScalperSchoolMy (EURUSD,M5) by mul = 42 // f if you cube it with the handles, all the murky meow

I feel sad now, the main task is solved, what to do now? I'm going to take twenty drops of valerian...

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

IMHO!!! Alexei - enough with the lyrics! Let's get back to "our sheep", namely scalps and bidding...

Spread the word, whatever you deem fit.

It's necessary to diversify :) I'm not a geek by nature, with whom there is nothing to talk about, except programming or forex.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

...I'm 100% because I wrote it myself, I didn't rewrite it...

The fact that you wrote it yourself doesn't mean anything. You can often use standard word combinations of two or three words and the text ceases to be unique.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Just because you wrote it yourself doesn't mean anything. You can often use standard word combinations of two or three words and the text ceases to be unique.

I know, I've checked with services like this one and another one. 100%.

Антиплагиат онлайн - проверить текст на уникальность без регистрации
  • content-watch.ru
Сервис проверки уникальности текста - поиск источников, подсчёт уникальности текста в процентах. Поиск цитат вашего контента с проверкой на соответствие правилам копирования материалов.
1...451345144515451645174518451945204521452245234524452545264527...4979
New comment