Interesting and Humour - page 120

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I kind of even got what it was all about. Then it's not funny...

---

The diversity of human feelings is admirable,

But praise not to us, but to mother nature, for she is the first priority,

She doesn't care if you're in power or in the mud,

"May the strongest and the cleverest survive."

Yes, life is cruel but not eternal, fair but sometimes absurd,

And everyone's opinion is quite subjective

And often or even permanently meaningless,

So what is life?

Opportunity? Chaos? Chance? Or madness?

Or is life just a function of producing shit?

Take a closer look at the spectacle around us,

All that is born in nature dies,

Everything that lives only eats and shits,

And the conclusion that life is only a function of producing shit

Unwittingly arises.

tol64

---

Destructive a little bit, of course, but hardening. A destructive black is inevitably followed by a productive white. Everything that's done is for the better. Evolution.

 
tol64:


The diversity of human feelings is admirable,

But praise not to us, but to Mother Nature, for she has the first priority,

She doesn't care if you're in power or in the mud,

"May the strongest and the cleverest survive."

Yes, life is cruel but not eternal, fair but sometimes absurd,

And everyone's opinion is quite subjective

And often or even permanently meaningless,

So what is life?

Opportunity? Chaos? Chance? Or madness?

Or is life just a function of producing shit?

Take a closer look at the spectacle around us,

All that is born in nature dies,

Everything that lives only eats and shits,

And the conclusion that life is only a function of producing shit

Unwittingly arises.

tol64


I'm gonna go poop, too.

(optimistic poem)


I too am a human being

and I want to shit too

Even though I won't set any records

but I'll pee on the walls

(Mischek.

 
Mischek:
)))
 
World Bank, 'World Development Indicators ' Visualisation
 
 


 
Cool, in every sense :)
 
Nevertheless, our planet's population has grown by 1 billion since 1999. And that's about +24 in 10 minutes. I can't remember where I read the statistics, but I remember the numbers. I didn't check the accuracy.))
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