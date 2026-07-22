Interesting and Humour - page 120
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I kind of even got what it was all about. Then it's not funny...
---
The diversity of human feelings is admirable,
But praise not to us, but to mother nature, for she is the first priority,
She doesn't care if you're in power or in the mud,
"May the strongest and the cleverest survive."
Yes, life is cruel but not eternal, fair but sometimes absurd,
And everyone's opinion is quite subjective
And often or even permanently meaningless,
So what is life?
Opportunity? Chaos? Chance? Or madness?
Or is life just a function of producing shit?
Take a closer look at the spectacle around us,
All that is born in nature dies,
Everything that lives only eats and shits,
And the conclusion that life is only a function of producing shit
Unwittingly arises.
tol64
---Destructive a little bit, of course, but hardening. A destructive black is inevitably followed by a productive white. Everything that's done is for the better. Evolution.
The diversity of human feelings is admirable,
But praise not to us, but to Mother Nature, for she has the first priority,
She doesn't care if you're in power or in the mud,
"May the strongest and the cleverest survive."
Yes, life is cruel but not eternal, fair but sometimes absurd,
And everyone's opinion is quite subjective
And often or even permanently meaningless,
So what is life?
Opportunity? Chaos? Chance? Or madness?
Or is life just a function of producing shit?
Take a closer look at the spectacle around us,
All that is born in nature dies,
Everything that lives only eats and shits,
And the conclusion that life is only a function of producing shit
Unwittingly arises.
tol64
I'm gonna go poop, too.
(optimistic poem)
I too am a human being
and I want to shit too
Even though I won't set any records
but I'll pee on the walls
(Mischek.