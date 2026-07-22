Interesting and Humour - page 2233

New comment
 
CONGRATULATIONS!!!
 

Good night


 

Devil's Tower


Башня Дьявола – самая загадочная скала Америки
Башня Дьявола – самая загадочная скала Америки
  • venividi.ru
Огромный базальтовый столп прямо посреди равнины со зловещим названием Башня Дьявола уже более ста лет привлекает в штат Вайоминг альпинистов со всего мира. Но при высоте всего 386 метров покорился не многим смельчакам. Как тут не поверить в мистику? При первом взгляде на эту возвышающуюся прямо посреди Великих Равнин гору на ум приходят...
 

So, who doesn't have enough redheads at home:

TheMadagascar hissing cockroach- the female differs from the male in that she has no horns on her head!

Read more.

p.s. to the topicstarter, hello!

 
 

Today marks exactly 29 years since the launch of the anti-alcohol campaign (May 16, 1985, the Decree of the USSR Supreme Soviet Presidium "On Intensifying the Fight against Drunkenness and Alcoholism and Eliminating Distilling").

Happy Holidays, comrades.

Photo: Monument in Krasnoyarsk, Lomonosov Street


 
 
http://itar-tass.com/politika/1183492
Рогозин: с 1 июня РФ приостанавливает работу американских станций по передаче сигнала GPS
Рогозин: с 1 июня РФ приостанавливает работу американских станций по передаче сигнала GPS
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 13 мая. /ИТАР-ТАСС/. С 1 июня Россия приостанавливает работу американских станций по передаче сигнала GPS, заявил вице-премьер РФ Дмитрий Рогозин. В случае, если переговоры с США по размещению станций ГЛОНАСС на территории США не будут завершены, работа станций GPS будет прекращена окончательно, подчеркнул он. Рогозин напомнил, что...
 
zfs:
Today it flew further away. Much further, several kilometres. That's a step forward for sure.
 
1...222622272228222922302231223222332234223522362237223822392240...4979
New comment