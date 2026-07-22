Interesting and Humour - page 2233
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Good night
Devil's Tower
So, who doesn't have enough redheads at home:
TheMadagascar hissing cockroach- the female differs from the male in that she has no horns on her head!
Read more.
p.s. to the topicstarter, hello!
Today marks exactly 29 years since the launch of the anti-alcohol campaign (May 16, 1985, the Decree of the USSR Supreme Soviet Presidium "On Intensifying the Fight against Drunkenness and Alcoholism and Eliminating Distilling").
Happy Holidays, comrades.
Photo: Monument in Krasnoyarsk, Lomonosov Street