Interesting and Humour - page 3362
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http://izvestia.ru/news/639221
Only an evil genius could have invented such a clever way to hide the meat!
- What do you eat in Russia?
- Pirozhki.
- And what are they?
- Meat in dough.
- Oh... And what else?
- Chebureks.
- And what's that?
- Meat in dough...
- Oh, okay... What else?
- Um... Dumplings...
- What's that?
- Meat in dough...
- Oh... Well, what else?
- ... Manti...
A German asks a Russian:
- What do you eat in Russia?
- Pirozhki.
- And what are they?
- Meat in dough.
- Ahh... And what else?
- Chebureks.
- And what's that?
- Meat in dough...
- Oh, okay... What else?
- Um... Dumplings...
- What's that?
- Meat in dough...
- Oh... Well, what else?
- ... Manti...
And then there's belyash...
And then there's khinkali... the list goes on and on))
khinkali - Georgian cuisine,
manti - Asian cuisine,
chebureks - Crimean-Tatar.
As for dumplings, "the great cook William Vasilyevich Pokhlyobkin wrote that this dish had been brought from Central Asia".
And pierogi - from the Indians;)
About dumplings - "the great cook William Vasilyevich Pokhlyobkin wrote that this dish was imported from Central Asia".
And pierogi is from the Indians;)
pel - ear.
nanny - bread
from Udmurt
bread ears
How and why?
At high speed, and presumably in the dark.
Maybe the driver wasn't quite sober either...
khinkali - Georgian cuisine,
manti - Asian cuisine,
Chebureks - Crimean-Tatar.
As for dumplings, "the great cook William Vasilyevich Pokhlyobkin wrote that this dish had been brought from Central Asia".
And pierogi - from the Indians;)
So the German wasn't asking about national dishes, he was asking about what they eat in Russia.))
Ah, then kefir and cottage cheese.