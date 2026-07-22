Interesting and Humour - page 3362

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http://izvestia.ru/news/639221

В России появился военный интернет
В России появился военный интернет
  • 2016.10.19
  • iz.ru
Вооруженные силы России завершили развертывание военного интернета — коммуникационной системы под официальным названием «Закрытый сегмент передачи данных» (ЗСПД). Военная сеть не соединена с глобальным интернетом, а все компьютеры, подключенные к ней, защищены от подключений несертифицированных флешек и внешних жестких дисков. Внутри сети...
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Only an evil genius could have invented such a clever way to hide the meat!
A German asks a Russian:
- What do you eat in Russia?
- Pirozhki.
- And what are they?
- Meat in dough.
- Oh... And what else?
- Chebureks.
- And what's that?
- Meat in dough...
- Oh, okay... What else?
- Um... Dumplings...
- What's that?
- Meat in dough...
- Oh... Well, what else?
- ... Manti...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
A German asks a Russian:
- What do you eat in Russia?
- Pirozhki.
- And what are they?
- Meat in dough.
- Ahh... And what else?
- Chebureks.
- And what's that?
- Meat in dough...
- Oh, okay... What else?
- Um... Dumplings...
- What's that?
- Meat in dough...
- Oh... Well, what else?
- ... Manti...
And belash...
 
Alexey Viktorov:
And then there's belyash...

And then there's khinkali... the list goes on and on))

dumpling cocktail

 

khinkali - Georgian cuisine,

manti - Asian cuisine,

chebureks - Crimean-Tatar.

As for dumplings, "the great cook William Vasilyevich Pokhlyobkin wrote that this dish had been brought from Central Asia".

And pierogi - from the Indians;)

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

About dumplings - "the great cook William Vasilyevich Pokhlyobkin wrote that this dish was imported from Central Asia".

And pierogi is from the Indians;)

pel - ear.

nanny - bread

from Udmurt

bread ears

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
How and why?

At high speed, and presumably in the dark.

Maybe the driver wasn't quite sober either...

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

khinkali - Georgian cuisine,

manti - Asian cuisine,

Chebureks - Crimean-Tatar.

As for dumplings, "the great cook William Vasilyevich Pokhlyobkin wrote that this dish had been brought from Central Asia".

And pierogi - from the Indians;)

So the German wasn't asking about national dishes, he was asking about what they eat in Russia)))
 
Andrey Dik:
So the German wasn't asking about national dishes, he was asking about what they eat in Russia.))
Ah, then kefir and cottage cheese.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Ah, then kefir and cottage cheese.
You can't get enough of that. Unless, of course, you're a vegetarian.
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