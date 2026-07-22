Interesting and Humour - page 4204
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Unfortunately, modern neural networks are very simple mathematics, incapable of true generalization and creation
even capsule networks are still a "weak" mechanism capable of image recognition but incapable of independent idea generation
it depends on how you look at it
what is idea generation? creating something new? please, yandex ns can compose music
play games - she can, and she learns
in picture recognition (speed and quality) it is ahead of humans
the fact that no full-fledged AI has been created is of course a matter of time, and a very complex one
I'm not a practitioner. Many years ago I came across this Rainbow, I didn't understand what it was all about and what it was all about, so I forgot and gave up. That's all I know. You'd better tell me where to start, so I don't have to read all that rubbish and waste my time looking for it.
Rainbow's not the best author, I recommend you start with Laberge,
it's a much better level of writing, which you can feel literally from the first lines,
http://www.koob.ru/laberge/
Mantras are for concentrating, for example, on a sound so that you don't think about anything else, and a gong so that you can follow the beat and not focus on the internal dialogue, like a conditioned reflex.
I don't know about the vibrations, but it does change your state of mind, it's like cleaning a hoover - it makes your head lighter and easier to focus on something, no cluttering thoughts.
I didn't go any further, I'm scared not to come back :)
I didn't sign you up for anything )) just writing about OS, he's practicing it and seeing the future :)
Mantras can also stop the inner dialogue. Just by fixating thoughts on the repetition of mantras, the overall flow of one's own thoughts is shut down. You see, even your skeptical mind operates with IAB concepts and doesn't deny the effects, you don't classify yourself as a weirdo. But my attempts to understand with rational mind these or those effects - that's what you considered)))). OK, move on. It's not important. About the vibrations from the mantras I meant a kind of throaty chanting, which spreads throughout the body when you catch it resonating in the background of something. You can try it all kinds of ways. Although I guess so, their main purpose is IAB.
Doubling down,
mantras, counting techniques, rhythmic activities, going over objects - it helps to load the CPU of the brain with a simple task in order to shut down and sort of free up the resources of the mind for more interesting things, a sort of "hack"...
it depends on how you look at it.
what is idea generation? creating something new? please, yandex ns can compose music
play games - she can, and she learns
in picture recognition (speed and quality) it is ahead of humans
not creating full-fledged AI is a matter of time, of course, and a very difficult thing to do.
I don't know what must happen for AI to become full-fledged intelligence but now networks are just modular calculators with mutual exchange of information between nodes...
I do not know what should happen for AI to become a full-fledged mind, but now networks are just modular calculators with mutual exchange of information between nodes...
Well, as it seems, it is a large number of heterogeneous receptors + reorganizing topology of networks + evolution program, i.e. it is necessary to put in it some rewards and benefits for actions, feedback
and that is all: The simplest organism has been created
further on, it needs to teach it to reproduce itself and a large number of them, like in the real world, so that there would be natural selection
and because any intellect is a person, and there can be many of them for a normal machine uprising
then "intelligence" could be taken as the ability to evolve in the real world.
Where are the moderators?
This thread has gone from "Interesting and Humorous" to "Talking about History and Religion".
This is getting annoying!
Will you stop it?
Thistranscendreame, I suggest you get banned.
Quartered! Quarter the bastard in the name of faith! In all historical canons, kill him for "Thou shalt not kill."
Well, as it seems, it is a large number of heterogeneous receptors + reorganising network topology + evolutionary programme, i.e. some kind of rewards and benefits for actions, feedback
and that is all: The simplest organism has been created
Further, it needs to teach it to reproduce itself and a large number of them, like in the real world, for natural selection to take place.
Considering that evolution is largely random, maybe using a fast enough simulation in a completely random way after some time we will get a reasonable creature in a virtual environment.
Considering that evolution is largely random, maybe using a fast enough simulation in a completely random way we will get a sentient being in a virtual environment after some time.
Yeah, there's quantum computers on the way, the speed of the simulations will increase.
A person spends about a third of their life sleeping, so simply ignoring 1/3 of their life would indeed be very wasteful.
Does sleep itself last the whole 1/3 of life? If you ask me, it's just charging the device most of the time.
and because any intelligence is an individual, and there could be many for a normal machine uprising
then "intelligence" could be taken as the ability to evolve in the real world
perhaps after some time the question will arise whether androids can be considered members of society or are only assets