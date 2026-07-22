Interesting and Humour - page 1840

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Yoschik:
Thank you, I've already eaten.
 
Yoschik:
great site
 
artmedia70:
Thank you, I've already eaten.
Just click on the logo.
 
Yoschik:

http://top.rbc.ru/society/06/12/2013/893336.shtml

The truth is, taking a calculator, we get:

7.25 (dollars per hour) * 40 (hours per week) * 52 (weeks per year) = $15080 per year

Is it "poverty" for them ?

Свободная касса: в США работники заведений фастфуда объявили забастовку
Свободная касса: в США работники заведений фастфуда объявили забастовку
  • www.rbc.ru
Свободная касса: в США работники заведений фастфуда объявили забастовку. В Соединенных Штатах работники ресторанов быстрого питания начали 24-часовую забастовку. Они требуют увеличить им зарплату ...
 
Contender:

http://top.rbc.ru/society/06/12/2013/893336.shtml

The truth is, taking a calculator, we get:

7.25 (dollars per hour) * 40 (hours per week) * 52 (weeks per year) = $15080 per year

Is it "poverty" for them ?

it's not that much... and subtract taxes from that.
 
Contender:

http://top.rbc.ru/society/06/12/2013/893336.shtml

The truth is, taking a calculator, we get:

7.25 (dollars per hour) * 40 (hours per week) * 52 (weeks per year) = $15080 per year

Is it "poverty" for them ?

That's no comparison, they have a different structure of household expenditures
 
Yoschik:
You can not compare them, they have a different structure of family expenses.

They have a different mindset too, they are reptiloids :)

They put money into the bank with interest from every paycheck and then on their pension they get a couple of thousand dollars at once (progressive interest, though).

Two Americans:

- The Russians have a different psychology.

- What about psychology, their physiology is different, I heard one Russian say to another: put a fucking hat on or you'll catch a cold :)

 

From 4:50, plot 21

(non-normative)


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