Interesting and Humour - page 1840
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Thank you, I've already eaten.
http://top.rbc.ru/society/06/12/2013/893336.shtml
The truth is, taking a calculator, we get:
7.25 (dollars per hour) * 40 (hours per week) * 52 (weeks per year) = $15080 per year
Is it "poverty" for them ?
http://top.rbc.ru/society/06/12/2013/893336.shtml
The truth is, taking a calculator, we get:
7.25 (dollars per hour) * 40 (hours per week) * 52 (weeks per year) = $15080 per year
Is it "poverty" for them ?
http://top.rbc.ru/society/06/12/2013/893336.shtml
The truth is, taking a calculator, we get:
7.25 (dollars per hour) * 40 (hours per week) * 52 (weeks per year) = $15080 per year
Is it "poverty" for them ?
You can not compare them, they have a different structure of family expenses.
They have a different mindset too, they are reptiloids :)
They put money into the bank with interest from every paycheck and then on their pension they get a couple of thousand dollars at once (progressive interest, though).
Two Americans:
- The Russians have a different psychology.
- What about psychology, their physiology is different, I heard one Russian say to another: put a fucking hat on or you'll catch a cold :)
From 4:50, plot 21
(non-normative)