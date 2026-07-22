Interesting and Humour - page 2629

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Anatoli Kazharski:

Nothing remarkable? )) What should be remarkable?

Like after hitting a tank the armoured capsule with the crew should eject, transform in the air into a spacecraft and fly to the Moon to continue the fight from there? )))

Don't worry, they will do it soon. ;)

well, you could do it that way the silencer is missing, for this cannon.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
Is this a tanker rally? Sailor's got nothing to say. What's his displacement?

Have you seen this baad?

 
Vitalii Ananev:

I was not in the Strategic Rocket Forces, it hurts my country when they say tanks are made of tin, so I decided to intercede :)

And what about displacement, like how much water can it hold? So it is not floating judging by publicly available description.

Well, what it's made of can only be determined by an enemy shell, or it may turn out to be made of cardboard, not tinplate. Then not only would it be a shame
 
Alexey Busygin:
Well, there might be a muffler missing for this firing squad.
How about some airbags as well?
 
Alexey Busygin:
Well, what it is made of can only be determined by the enemy shell, or it may turn out to be made of cardboard rather than tin. Then it would not only be a shame...
It can be determined more easily, just knock on it if it sounds like a blow on wood then it's made of plywood. :)
 
Дмитрий:

Have you seen this baad?

If 2014, it's not the first time, and if it's the first time, it's not 2014.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
Maybe more airbags?
Better a catapult, like James Bond's
 
Vitalii Ananev:
It's easier to tell, just tap it if it sounds like wood, so it's plywood. :)
You can't tell by the sound.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
If 2014, it's not the first time, and if it's the first time, it's not 2014.
for the first time in red square, but it might not be 2014
 
Alexey Busygin:
the first ones to go through red square, so maybe not 2014
That was about American laser guns.
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