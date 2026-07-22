Interesting and Humour - page 2629
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Nothing remarkable? )) What should be remarkable?
Like after hitting a tank the armoured capsule with the crew should eject, transform in the air into a spacecraft and fly to the Moon to continue the fight from there? )))
Don't worry, they will do it soon. ;)
Is this a tanker rally? Sailor's got nothing to say. What's his displacement?
Have you seen this baad?
I was not in the Strategic Rocket Forces, it hurts my country when they say tanks are made of tin, so I decided to intercede :)
And what about displacement, like how much water can it hold? So it is not floating judging by publicly available description.
Well, there might be a muffler missing for this firing squad.
Well, what it is made of can only be determined by the enemy shell, or it may turn out to be made of cardboard rather than tin. Then it would not only be a shame...
Have you seen this baad?
Maybe more airbags?
It's easier to tell, just tap it if it sounds like wood, so it's plywood. :)
If 2014, it's not the first time, and if it's the first time, it's not 2014.
the first ones to go through red square, so maybe not 2014