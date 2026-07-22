Interesting and Humour - page 2511

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rvv2006:

)))

photo on the same subject as above. where is the resource if it's not a secret?

 
_new-rena:

)))

photo on the same subject as above. where is the resource if it's not a secret?

really...... maybe it's some kind of restaurant acrobatics?
 

 
The forum has changed its face :)
 
barabashkakvn:
The forum has changed in face :)
And the site is much brighter and more attractive.
 
barabashkakvn:
The forum has changed its face :)

All's for the best :)

Although, now there's someone who'll add a little bit of dirt.

 
server:

All's for the best :)

Although, now there's someone who'll add a little bit of dirt.

Better is worse. We'll see.
 
Vinin:
Better is worse. We'll see.
I was freaked out at first, but all in all it's not bad!
 
n
Созданы самые маленькие наноскульптуры, размеры которых не превышают толщины человеческого волоса » DailyTechInfo - Новости науки и технологий, новинки техники.
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Скульптура, фигура человека, настолько крошечная, что ее невозможно даже заметить невооруженным глазом, является самой маленькой на сегодняшний день из всех скульптур, созданных за всю историю человечества. Автором этой скульптуры, размер которой равен 20 х 80 х 100 микрон, является инженер и художник Джонти Хурвиц (Jonty Hurwitz), и она, эта...
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