Interesting and Humour - page 28
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Russian with a Trasian accent is hard for some Russians to understand. :)
The environment corresponds, hence the shots.
________
Oh I feel like we will have to come off the current regime with a severe withdrawal, it feels like the devaluation is just the beginning.
EXCERPTS FROM STUDENT ESSAYS
1. The tractor raced across the field, smelling slightly...
2. In the summer the boys and I went on an overnight camping trip, taking only the
potatoes, a tent and Maria Ivanovna.
3. Lermontov died in the Caucasus, but that's not why he loved it!
4. Plyushkin piled a whole heap in his corner and piled it up every day.
5. Lensky went out to the duel in pantaloons. They separated and a shot rang out.
6. Dantes wasn't worth Pushkin's eider-egg.
7. Two horses rode into the courtyard. They were the sons of Taras Bulba.
8. Onegin liked Byron, so he hung him above his bed.
9. Gerasim put a saucer on the floor and started poking his muzzle into it.
10. Onegin felt heavy inside, so he came to Tatiana to relieve himself.
11. Lermontov was born to his grandmother in the village when his parents lived in St Petersburg.
12. Chatsky came out through the back door and propped the door open with a stick.
13. Gerasim poured Mouma some soup.
14. poor Liza tore flowers and fed her mother with it.
15. Khlestakov sat in the brigade and shouted: "Drive, my dove, to the airport!"
16. Chatsky's father died when he was a child.
17. Pierre was a socialite and therefore urinated perfume.
18. In his old age he was bedridden with cancer.
19. Suddenly Herman heard the creaking of springs. It was the old duchess.
20. The cabanitress had fumbled with Katerina's soft spot and was pressing on it every day.
21. The Rostovs had three daughters, Natasha, Sonya and Nicholas.
22. Taras sat down on the horse. The horse bent and then laughed.
23. Tatiana's soul is full of love and can't wait to shower it on someone.
24. A regiment of Frenchmen and Kutuzov marched.
25. Onegin was a rich man: in the mornings he sat in the lavatory and then went to the circus.
26. Peter the First jumped off the pedestal and ran after Eugene, clattering his hooves loudly.
27. Gogol's nose is filled with the deepest content.
28. The deaf-mute Gerasim didn't like gossip and spoke only the truth.
29. Turgenev was satisfied with neither fathers nor children.
30. Girls like Olga had long been bored with Onegin, and Pushkin too.
31. I met Mikhail Lermontov in kindergarten.
32. Gerasim ate for four and worked alone.
33.
Pechorin kidnapped Bela in a fit of passion and wanted through her love
to get closer to the people. But he did not succeed. Nor did he succeed with
Maxim Maximych.
34. Chichikov has many positive features: he is always shaved and smelling.
35. Pugachev helped Grinev not only in his work, but also in his love for Masha.
36. Silky, blonde curls were poking out from under her lace apron.
37. The sons came to see Taras and began to get to know him.
38. Famusov condemns his daughter for the fact that Sophia has been with a man all morning and already.
39. Thus Pechorin has taken possession of Bella and Kazbich has taken possession of Karakez.
40. Natasha was a true Russian character, very fond of nature and often went to the yard.
41. Gerasim left Tatiana and got involved with Mumu.
42. Grushnitsky carefully aimed at his forehead, the bullet scraped his knee.
43. Nineteenth-century poets were easy men: they were often killed in duels.
44. It was here that he first learned spoken Russian from his nanny, Arina Rodionovna.
45. Pierre Bezukhov's first successes in love were bad - he married right away.
46. As a result, Tikhon has grown into not a man, but a real sheep.
47. Kirsanov was sitting in the bushes, but he saw everything he shouldn't.
48.
At first Tatiana was fervently in love with Onegin, and he couldn't see her in his eyes. But
when she went cold, Eugene decided to start all over again. It was too late.
49. The chairman took the milkmaids to heart so much that the milk yield immediately increased.
50. When I read Gorky's novel Mother, I wanted to become a mother myself.
51. The moans of the wounded and the dead rang out in the field.
52. There was an extraordinary aroma in the forest, and I too stopped to stand.
53. Flying on crutches is not easy, but he has learned.
54. The Decembrists had accumulated great potency and poured it out on the Senate Square.
55.
Raskolnikov woke up and sweetly reached for his axe. On the floor lay
On the floor lay the corpse, scarcely breathing; beside it sat the corpse's wife, and the corpse's brother lay in another room, unconscious.
room, unconscious.
56. On the bank of the river a milkmaid was milking a cow and the water reflected everything backwards.
57. Anna Karenina couldn't find any real men and so she lay down under a train.
58. A Negro, ruddy from frost, entered the upper room.
59. The frogs galloped in pairs towards the swamp, where they ended in suicide.
60. The poem is written in rhyme, which is not uncommon for a poet.
61. From Nekrasov's work the peasants learned how bad their lives were...
62. Suvorov was a real man and slept with ordinary soldiers.
63. Pushkin was sensitive in many places.
64. Piglets have a curly tail at the back, by which they are distinguished from other pets.
65. The great Russian painter Levitan was born into a poor Jewish family.
66. The boy in the boat was rowing fast with his reeds.
67. Of all the feminine charms Maria Bolkonskaya had only eyes.
68. Anna had hit it off with Vronsky in a very new, unacceptable way for the country.
69. The Grey Neck sadly lowered her bottom into the icy water...
70. The bears saw that the bear cub's bed was wrinkled and they knew: Masha was here.
71. It was quiet all around, as if everyone had died out... What a beauty!
72. The sundial was ticking loudly in the room.
http://www.forum.littleone.ru/showthread.php?t=4156254
Adam and Eveare in the picture. I can see Eve if you step away from the monitor. There's no man in the picture.
Found Adam!
Dima, don't torture me, where?
Mischek:
Дима ну не мучь, где ?
Branch. The branch on the left is the legs. The right squirrel stands on its face
Branch. The branch on the left is the legs. The right squirrel stands on its face
new in the works today.
I need an EA with small stops, SL no more than 30, TP from 3 to 10, trailing may be used. Work on candlesticks or indicator(s), not on quotes (ticks)! Basic conditions:
1. The Expert Advisor should make at least 10 deals during an average volatile day. You can make a little less, if not.
2. In non-optimized areas, the Expert Advisor should show the profit, it is possible small.
3. After its completion, I have to test the demo version of the Expert Advisor on the real account within 3 to 10 days.
Correction: There is no complete ToR. Executor must find conditions for entry, exit by fixed stops or trailing.
And most importantly the price for the work is very tempting $30-60:)
Today there is something new in the works.
I need an EA with small stops, SL no more than 30, TP from 3 to 10, trailing may be used. Work on candlesticks or indicator(s), not on quotes (ticks)! Basic conditions:
1. The Expert Advisor should make at least 10 deals during an average volatile day. You can make a little less, if not.
2. In non-optimized areas, the Expert Advisor should show the profit, it is possible small.
3. After its completion, I have to test the demo version of the Expert Advisor on the real account within 3 to 10 days.
Correction: There is no complete ToR. Executor must find conditions for entry, exit by fixed stops or trailing.
The main thing is the very attractive price $30-60:)
Just kidding, but formally this $30-60 can be taken from the customer. Execute these items is not a problem. The only place where the customer wants to see + is in non-optimized areas.
on the optimized one. He will check it on the real site and it is good that he did not specify what exactly.