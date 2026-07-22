Interesting and Humour - page 3736
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Daisies, buttercups (dandelions) ...
The daisies have hidden, the buttercups have wilted...
There is such a thing:
.... if you put this machine at a real construction site and give it to a hung-over uncle Stepa or a migrant worker who does not speak Russian well....
There is a saying to that effect: "Give a fool a *** crystal, he'll smash his *** and cut his hands". To expand on this thought a little - only a fool would give a fool such a thing to use.
And from real life - the operator of such a rig is specially trained. In addition, as a rule, construction sites do not have their own rigs (a decent cost of equipment, and most of the time will be idle). When such drilling operations in reinforced concrete need to be carried out, a specialist company is contacted, and a specialist will come from there with a rig.
.
It is no coincidence that Russian hackers are so feared in the West, it's a psychosis of sorts).
Fairy tales reflect the archetype very accurately.
What seems perfectly natural in foreign literature is unacceptable in domestic literature. So the foreign Tom Sawyer, who sold his friends the right to paint fences for him, is sympathetic, but can you imagine if the story were about a Russian boy? No one would admire his business acumen and cunning any more, but would characterise him as a cheapskate and a chump.
And yet Chicken Little. What did our ancestors want to tell us through this tale?
...What did our ancestors want to tell us through this tale?
The meaning of this tale is conveyed and revealed by a simple proverb - "What's the use of an accordion?"
To have something, you have to know how to use it properly.
...And yet the Chicken Little Rye. What did our ancestors want to tell us through this tale?
That the Little Hen is a glorious, gold-bearing, altruistic worker. And the mouse is a schemer, a schemer and a destroyer :)
and in the newspapers it's the usual...
"Raggedy" = ugly, meaning commoners, meaning people.
"Golden Egg" = taxes collected from the people.
"Beat it, beat it, didn't break it" = beat it, it didn't work, the people aren't stupid.
"The mouse ran" = the foe came.
"Tail wagged" = looted/stolen/burned
"Grandfather and grandmother weeping" = "What to do now, how to live, there's nothing to take from the people..."
"I'll tear down a new one, this time a simple one" = "We'll rebuild, but we won't make a mess of welfare, because we've wised up".