Interesting and Humour - page 1820
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Euromaidan
"Ukraine will not join the EU. It is ruinous for it because it is part of Russia. Alcoholics, drug addicts, as well as pro-Westerners, spies, provocateurs came into the square there and became the driving force behind the unrest," Zhirinovsky said.
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By the way, it somehow passed by, but similar agreements were signed in Vilnius with Moldova and Georgia. Probably because they are not part of Russia))
New generation of Euro-integrators greets previous generation of Euro-integrators before storming AP. 18+
Soon everyone will be in Europe, and you will be walled off along the fence. You'll be able to solve the puzzles on your own.
I'm embarrassed to ask... does Europe know that everyone is going in? Maybe a warning.
Yeah, but you don't know that, you're slow.)