Interesting and Humour - page 3958
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Happy August morning!
month August
Happy August morning!
I believe this photo was taken in August: there is fog in the photo. I saw a village in the hollow in the early morning the other day - well, the whole village was hidden in thick fog - only the church baptismal font was visible.
I believe this photo was taken in August: there is fog in the photo. I saw a village (located in a hollow in the early morning hours) - the whole village was hidden in thick fog - only the church baptismal font was visible.
I too have to trust the search engine.
GOOGLE query:
I believe this photo was taken in August: there is fog in the photo. The other day I saw a village in the hollow in the early morning - the whole village was hidden in thick fog - only the church baptismal font was visible.
the soundtrack to the photo.
Hi there!
Please delete all my posts for August (not many).
Thank you.
Hi there!
Please delete all my posts for August(not many).
Thank you.
Recommended: google ->herbal sedatives
I recommend: google ->herbal tranquilliser
What's the problem with deleting it?