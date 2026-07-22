Interesting and Humour - page 3958

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Happy August morning!

 

month August

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


Happy August morning!


I believe this photo was taken in August: there is fog in the photo. I saw a village in the hollow in the early morning the other day - well, the whole village was hidden in thick fog - only the church baptismal font was visible.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I believe this photo was taken in August: there is fog in the photo. I saw a village (located in a hollow in the early morning hours) - the whole village was hidden in thick fog - only the church baptismal font was visible.

I too have to trust the search engine.

GOOGLE query:


 
Vladimir Karputov:

I believe this photo was taken in August: there is fog in the photo. The other day I saw a village in the hollow in the early morning - the whole village was hidden in thick fog - only the church baptismal font was visible.


 
[Deleted]  
Vitaly Murlenko:

the soundtrack to the photo.


 
Vladimir Karputov:


Hi there!

Please delete all my posts for August (not many).

Thank you.

 
tuma_news:

Hi there!

Please delete all my posts for August(not many).

Thank you.


Recommended: google ->herbal sedatives

herbal sedative

успокоительное на травах - Поиск в Google
успокоительное на травах - Поиск в Google
  • www.google.ru
{"cb":3,"cl":6,"cr":6,"id":"IUZX6z15mXPTpM:","isu":"zdravotvet.ru","itg":0,"ity":"jpg","oh":313,"ou":"http://zdravotvet.ru/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/abnjctl-rfgkb.jpg","ow":300,"pt":"Успокоительные средства для взрослых, лучшие препараты, таблетки...
 
Vladimir Karputov:

I recommend: google ->herbal tranquilliser


What's the problem with deleting it?

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