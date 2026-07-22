Interesting and Humour - page 1056

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Silent:

small fire

a big fire

burn down the whole house and the street, let everyone remember Kolyan's birthday

 
 
i_logic:
This is genocide! I'm going to complain!
 
moskitman:
This is genocide! I'll complain!

Everything has to be paid for! And blood is expensive these days. If you want to drink it, pay with your life.

...Or switch to orange juice. )))

 
tol64:

Everything has to be paid for! And blood is expensive these days. If you want to drink, you pay with your life.

...or switch to orange juice. )))

And for free? What about free? I'm so used to making people happy...

 
Mischek:

Can you find anything like this?

"Untitled" by Blinky Palermo - $1.7 million

jesus, where do you get it :)
 

and not only

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Try to think of a name. Honestly, without googling

1.1 million

I would call it Red October.
 
peripatetikos:
I would call "Red October".
"Gerhard Richter's Blood Red Mirror
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