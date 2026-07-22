Interesting and Humour - page 292
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Putin and Medvedev began discussing the composition of the new government after the presidential election, Medvedev said: "We meet, draw some squares, discuss which scheme is better, who will do what kind of things better.
Погуглил http://images.yandex.ua/yandsearch?text=%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B4%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%8F%D0%BA%D0%B0%20%D0%B0%D0%BA%D0%B2%D0%B0%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BB%D1%8C&stype=image&lr=141&noreask=1
So?
it was about that particular 120 million film "Scream" - what is there to see in that film?
you have to stare at that picture for it to evoke any kind of image.
it's not enough to see something in this picture - what to get high and stoned?
and who is painted in this picture - an alien?
the "square" is worth so much - because it's the first one and it's a famous brush
if a famous artist paints a blank canvas with a single sloppy line, they'll buy it too.
But that doesn't mean that these "canvases" are worthy of the attention of people with a poor taste.
there are not many connoisseurs of what can be seen in a "square".
but connoisseurs, or at least those who want to see Rembrandt, Aivazovsky and others, have it all - such canvases will not offend even those who are blind.
"Square" just showed that they're willing to pay for any painting
I've heard somewhere that the square is perfectly geometric, even though it was drawn without the help of a drafting board. Maybe that justifies the price.
Well, that changes everything. Now I get it.
That sounds a bit sarcastic. But in general, the prices of paintings are dictated by suckers. They are ashamed to admit that they have no knowledge of art. In short, it's a show-off. Recently, they found out in a museum that it's an original. Before that, they thought it was a copy. The painting was there, everyone had seen it. And they didn't see the art. Then they found out it was the original, it caused a stir. It's like Andersen, the Naked King.
Well, it's actually a huge separate business. The goal is the same. Gains above average deposit interest. But this is a whole science. The same philatelists, you need to know and remember the circulation, who has, who will soon give up and the children will obviously sell, and the prices of things will go down, etc.. The result is about 20% per annum on average. Those who really do it. But the square? And other crap like the same scream? On which cobwebs does this price hang? How much of it includes momentary fashion? It could theoretically collapse at any moment. A couple of generations and that's it. But no, the price keeps going up.
I agree, it's business. But that's not what we're talking about. Take any painting from the Hermitage and put it on display. Put a painter in a beret next to it. Not a small price, so they won't buy a hole in the wallpaper, but not too big, so there won't be much of a rush. And no one will buy it. No one will notice the shadow play, the cryptic smiles. A millionaire doesn't give a fuck about all that. Or take Picasso, for example. Then some nutcase, who could write a dissertation on psychoanalysis, bought it for a lot of money. And here we go. It's important for a millionaire to be told he's a great connoisseur. That's the pricing.
No, I'd buy something cheap at the Hermitage, for myself, of course.) So no one would know.
No, the Hermitage will sell out well in St. Petersburg, quickly.)
No, I'd buy something cheap at the Hermitage, for myself, of course.) I don't want anyone to know.
No, the Hermitage will sell out well in St. Petersburg, quickly.)