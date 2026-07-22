Interesting and Humour - page 3229
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I'm wondering, those who are NOT Stalinists and NOT pensioners, where are they from? Are they from Oxford or Sorbonne? Or are they just ignorant lapsed natives?
What do you mean, Sansaniac? Can you expand on that, please?
An ordinary school, an ordinary day
It's a good class in general. I liked the teacher. It's better than when we were forced to read authors who professed class intolerance.
Another thing is that these classes should be optional and optional. There's no telling what kind of kid and his parents have a different religion.
Oh, San Sanych is here, now feathers will fly, he'll bust their asses, turn them around, including the Revolutionaries, the Pensioners, the Democrats, the Far Left and the Far Right, all the pirates and other scum, I feel they'll get it. ...in full.
I have to wonder, the ones who are NOT Stalinists and NOT pensioners, where are they from? Are they from Oxford or Sorbonne? Or are they just simple clansmen?
It was a good lesson in general. I liked the teacher. It's better than when we were forced to read authors who professed class intolerance.
Another thing is that these classes should be optional and optional. There's no telling what kind of kid and his parents have a different religion.
So - right, looks like the vodka should be removed from the table!
About painting
Hieronymus Bosch's The Garden of Earthly Delights .
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MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) acknowledged advertising of exhibition "Bosch. Visions Alive" in modern art centre Artplay was found indecent, the agency said in a statement. The agency said in a statement.
"As a result of consideration of materials on case commission of department has come to conclusion that as a whole images of people represented in the advertised exhibition are of indecent character that contradicts requirements of part 6 article 5 of Federal law "About advertizing", - is explained in the message.
A citizen turned to the antimonopoly body with a claim against the advertisement of the exhibition containing reproduction of fragments of the Hieronymus Bosch triptych "The Garden of Earthly Delights"...
The Federal Antimonopoly Service issued an order to rectify the breach. In addition, the agency is preparing materials for an administrative offence case to determine the fine...
On 9 August it was exactly 500 years since the death of the famous artist.
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They were right to ban it, of course.
so, careful with the painting ! you can already hear the machine once - rolling on and picking up speed
Hieronymus Bosch Garden of Earthly Delights .