Interesting and Humour - page 878
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Yes, it does.
Which begs another question, who put it online? It's the car DVR in the woman's car.
1. It's not the aunt's car, it's her mate's, maybe her dad's. She's calling her mum, though (but there's a chance her boyfriend is on a business trip or they're fighting at the moment). Unlikely
2. The recording was published by the aunt herself. Self-irony bordering on a colossal sense of humour. Unlikely.
3. Friend or girlfriend with access to the DVR posted it. Close friend, unlikely. Close friend, very possible.
4. Stupid horse gave the tape to the cops to prove his innocence. One of the cops published it. Very likely.
Of course, it's not clear how the clip was posted.
The video is fresh, but it's from 2010.
The placement of the video is of course unclear.
The video is recent and the recorder is from 2010.
2011/01/08 23:05:45? Not a single winter or night on the screen though. The settings went off almost 9 days ago (or it was bought 9 days ago and no one set it up)
I have a good DVR. But if I forget to turn it off, it will turn itself off after a couple of hours from loss of power. And will reset the set time. The firmware is like this.
2011/01/08 23:05:45? That said, it's never winter or night on the screen. The settings went off almost 9 days ago (or it was bought 9 days ago and no one set it up)
I have a good DVR. But if I forget to turn it off, it will turn itself off after a couple of hours from loss of power. And will reset the set time. That's the firmware.
I agree, the settings are off.
But it's winter on the video. At 1:48, there's a Mitsubishi on the right with snow on the roof and the boot.
Paris
Sam the cat is the next internet star
Paris
rue dEylau, odd side, sixth floor
around 6:00 a.m.
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I messed up somewhere, the angle of the sun doesn't fit
A long time ago we have a meme about Garik Sukachev, who ran over a pedestrian on his motorbike in 2009. The bottom line is that we repeat this news as the news of the hour every time one of my colleagues posted in the general chat room blatant banal.
It looks something like this:
A colleague posts a banger: "hi.jpg."
The reply is usually me, Vova or Ilya: "Dudes, here's the deal, they say Garik Sukachev hit a pedestrian on a motorbike!"
People pick up on that and go, "What are you doing?", "What a horror, is he alive?", "No details yet!" etc.
So... Yesterday Vova posted a link to the news from 2009 on his Facebook page, with a link to RIA about the incident, with the words: "they'll buy themselves some Harleys", and I immediately marked it with the words: "Wow, really! ...And what do you think? Here! (full media list).http://news.yandex.ru/yandsearch?content=alldocs&cl4url=vmdaily.ru%2Fnews%2Fmuzikant-garik-sukachev-sbil-peshehoda1359604621.html&lr=213&showdups=1
Writes IIIopox: ...
Garik must be driving under the Garik. ))