Interesting and Humour - page 1672

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The Theory of Joy (Focus.pl, Poland)
Happiness can be bought, you only need to know how to spend the money
Ewa Nieckuła
Читать далее: http://inosmi.ru/world/20131027/214182409.html#ixzz2j0gT9sC3
 

Storm drops tower crane on UK government building

Storm St. Jude, which is raging across northern and western Europe, dropped a tower crane on the UK government building in the London Borough of Westminster on October 28. It was reported by The Independent on Monday.

A cabinet spokeswoman said there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the incident. Civil servants were temporarily evacuated. Some of them continued their working day at the Treasury building.







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In short - no cranes should be parked near the UK government ... and the crane must have been Chinese ...

 

The picture is called Friends, painted by Wil CKerner (age 12) :



 

Good night

Artist - Valery Khlebnikov



 
newdigital:

The picture is called Friends, painted by Wil CKerner (age 12) :



Some creepy friends.
 

Iron Horse))

 
rvv2006:

Iron Horse))

))))))))))))) yes............... everyone gets twisted in different ways...when the money is there
 
Men are like babies: they either want tits or a bottle.


The phone rings. The father of three daughters answers the phone.
Hello! Is that you, my fish?
No, it's the owner of the aquarium.



The pensioner Klavdiya Petrovna Sidorova looked into the bank, saw that there were no lines, all the windows were free, all the operators were in place, sighed and realized, that there was nothing to do here. So she went to the district polyclinic to complain.






 
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