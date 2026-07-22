Interesting and Humour - page 1672
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Happiness can be bought, you only need to know how to spend the money
Ewa Nieckuła
Читать далее: http://inosmi.ru/world/20131027/214182409.html#ixzz2j0gT9sC3
Storm drops tower crane on UK government building
Storm St. Jude, which is raging across northern and western Europe, dropped a tower crane on the UK government building in the London Borough of Westminster on October 28. It was reported by The Independent on Monday.
A cabinet spokeswoman said there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the incident. Civil servants were temporarily evacuated. Some of them continued their working day at the Treasury building.
==========
In short - no cranes should be parked near the UK government ... and the crane must have been Chinese ...
The picture is called Friends, painted by Wil CKerner (age 12) :
Good night
Artist - Valery Khlebnikov
The picture is called Friends, painted by Wil CKerner (age 12) :
Iron Horse))
The Interior Ministry is presenting a draft programme for ensuring public order and countering crime for public discussion. According to the Kommersant newspaper, it is aimed at minimising the consequences of the department's reforms during the presidency of Dmitry Medvedev.
Sometimes I think this is all a dream.
Iron Horse))