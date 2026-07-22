Interesting and Humour - page 3571
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You trade through a European broker (not a Russian one) and yet you don't want to comply with the trading rules set out in European law?
Yep....
if you want to make money, they will lose the client! Would they do that? I think not.
let's say the client has no home address - it happens...
They send his bills to his e-mail address, his temporary registration and housing and utility bills to his e-mail address ... The client does not have a landline. (The client rents a house temporarily) and the mailbox, which they are so used to in Europe, the client simply does not have!
Doesn't the European broker - understand that some people live differently in the world?
- he's the broker - gives some exceptions
- there are even Islamic accounts without swaps.
- Of course they do, they want the money - but it is against the goddamn rules! And what is interesting is that anyone has the right to open an Islamic account, even though he may not have anything to do with religion. Is it dissonance?
It is important that they do not try to demand that someone else live by their rules. This is a big problem, and then democracy and humanitarian bombs end up flying on the wings of love.
1. it does not matter whether the invoices arrive by e-mail or by post. The important thing is that the invoice contains the address and full name.
2. There are no "exceptions" with European brokers.
If you trade or live with one of them - you have to follow their rules. If you don't like it, trade and live at your place.
1. it does not matter whether the invoices arrive by e-mail or by post. The important thing is that the invoice contains the address and full name.
2. There are no "exceptions" with European brokers.
If you trade or live with one of them - you have to follow their rules. If you don't like it, trade and live at your place.
If you do not like it, you have to live with them. 2) Sometimes, but they do support Islamic accounts, and it is an exception to the rule.
3) money does not smell.
Yes, and you need formalities, it is not a problem.
Yes, it's all clear.
2) they do - but they support Islamic accounts, which is the exception to the rule, money is more important.
Yes and it helps to comply with the rules.
Which European brokers support Islamic accounts and which of the EU legal rules do they break?
No such wording, I have no idea what they might be breaking. But clearly they will violate if they can get away with it, as the observant classic has it, they will commit any crime :-). If they can get away with it, they will do anything. Where the money is, there is no honesty, and where the money is big, there is no honesty at all.
about honest brokers who uphold the law https://youtu.be/lebR3i1joE8 https://youtu.be/qtQdzEQFfDA
When there is nothing to say
Good morning.