Interesting and Humour - page 1903

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artmedia70:
If you look more closely at that sly mug on his avatar watching us, then who's there? It's a real smart-ass urchin(ezhmed solet smart quod asina).
 
Yoschik:

Bear slippers?

What are you drinking there? That means your cat's future slippers were stolen from an unkilled bear.

That's just creepy.

Valerian and rum.
 
artmedia70:
Valerian and rum.
get over it
 
Yoschik:

What are they doing in the den... My grandmother's mother... It's not like stealing slippers...

What should we expect in the fall? Honey bears?

 
artmedia70:

What are they doing in the den... My grandmother's mother... It's not like stealing slippers...

What should we expect in the fall? Honey bears?

Chelcotta.)
 
Yoschik:
Chelkota )
Nah... we have a spiritual connection. He thinks of me as his daddy. That's what he says...
 
artmedia70:
Nah... we have a spiritual connection. He thinks I'm his daddy. That's what he says...

Fucking hell. He knows you like it, that's why he's acting like it. And in his mind, he's holding out for food. For a rainy day.

He'll eat you up. Daddy.

 
Yoschik:

Fucking hell. He knows you like it, that's why he's acting like it. And in his mind, he's holding out for food. For a rainy day.

He'll eat you up. Daddy.

He knows Daddy always has a sausage at the table for him. He sits down next to it and eats it out of his hand. Then he calls him to play hide-and-seek and scarecrow. He also likes hedgehogs baked in their own needles in the microwave. And he's already looking at...
 
artmedia70:
He knows that Daddy always has a sausage at the table for him. He sits down next to it and eats it from his hand. Then he calls me to play hide-and-seek and scarecrow. He also likes hedgehogs baked in their own needles in the microwave. And he's already got his eye on...
Sneaky cat. How cleverly he's got you fooled.
 

Everywhere life

Я сделал этот снимок в Порт Локрой во время моей поездки по Антарктиде в 2010 году. Два пингвина на фоне величественного пейзажа создали потрясающую картину.

Marius Iliesh



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