Interesting and Humour - page 4424
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In short, the lambs took pity on the wolf.
It comes to mind:
-- Is everyone here?
-- I think so," said the wolf, sliding the bolt on the gate of the sheepfold.
-- Well, there's a quorum! -- said the wolfmaster and smiled at his audience.
-- Comrades! Wolves and sheep! Let's talk frankly, as they say, with our hands on our hearts! I have to admit that for many years there has been a wrong practice. It was said that the wolves were fed and the sheep intact! But was it really so? No, gentlemen! The sheep were killed in front of everyone! But none of the sheep had the courage to honestly say: "How long?!" ...
Rothschild has an interesting article about Rothschild recently, and on the subject of trading it is very interesting to read
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/3939216?from=main_9
(it's about trading on the news)
Found a loan for ALL RF citizens. Can be obtained with two documents.
Up to THREE TRILLION (!), one must assume, roubles.
Hello, everyone who still remembers me.
I don't quite understand why my name has a one, but that's okay.
Svinozavr - he's Svinozavr on the 5th. He's also Peter Zabriski.
I still have to get oriented, but I'm already glad to see familiar nicknames. Hi!:))
===
I would have liked to communicate sooner, but that's what happened. No disrespect.
Hi. Good to see. Have you put on fat or have you lost weight, piggyback? - I hope it's the former.
Sorry about the politics, but the news is extraordinary! Kim Jong-un is coming to us on............................................. BROTHER:)
No politics though, it's humour!
Sorry about the politics, but the news is extraordinary! Kim Jong-un is coming to us on............................................. BROTHER:)
No politics though, it's humour!
Almost like N.V. Gogol.
Sorry about the politics, but the news is extraordinary! Kim Jong-un is coming to us on............................................. BROTHER:)
No politics though, this is humour!
The only humour here is an inability to distinguish between armoured carriages and an armoured train.
An armoured train is an article, a railway combat vehicle, an armoured train (train) for fighting in the railways, in the armed forces, in tanks and other kinds of troops [Wikipedia].
Kim Jong-un's train has nothing to do with an armoured train (according to the definition of the term) -- here it is in the video -- it looks like completely ordinary cars that are not designed for combat operations:
the humour here is only in the inability to distinguish between armoured carriages and an armoured train.
An armoured train is an article, a railroad combat vehicle, an armoured train (train) for fighting in the railway band, in the armed forces, in tanks and other branches of the military [Wikipedia].
Kim Jong-un's train has nothing to do with an armoured train (according to the definition of the term) -- here it is in the video -- looking like perfectly ordinary cars that are not designed for combat operations:
Why is he riding a train? Don't they have aircraft?