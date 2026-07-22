Interesting and Humour - page 1568
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Humanity's current problem: "What to watch while eating in front of the computer?"
... forbade people to heat their cookers with wood to keep the smoke from coming out of their chimneys...
http://elena-tokareva2.livejournal.com/1059151.html
extreme poverty - income below 4,122 roubles per month
poverty - between 4,122 and 9,400 roubles per month
poverty - from 9.400 to 20.000 roubles per month
above poverty - from 20 000 to 30 000 roubles per month
middle income - from 30 000 to 60 000 roubles per month
well-to-do - from 60 000 to 90 000 roubles per month
rich - over 90.000 roubles per month
the super-rich - over 150,000 roubles per month
According to the Federal State Statistics Service of the Russian Federation in 2012/
http://www.gps-club.ru/gps_news/detail.php?ID=100542
extreme poverty - income below 4,122 roubles per month
poverty - between 4,122 and 9,400 roubles per month
poverty - from 9.400 to 20.000 roubles per month
above poverty - from 20 000 to 30 000 roubles per month
middle income - from 30 000 to 60 000 roubles per month
well-to-do - from 60 000 to 90 000 roubles per month
rich - over 90.000 roubles per month
the super-rich - over 150,000 roubles per month
According to the Federal State Statistics Service of the Russian Federation in 2012/
Looks like we are being brainwashed again by the media of misinformation?"Nairobi massacre" is a lie. There was no massacre in Kenya. The whole thing is a theatrical production.
Источник: http://earth-chronicles.ru/news/2013-09-29-51866
Looks like we are being brainwashed again by the media of misinformation?"Nairobi massacre" is a lie. There was no massacre in Kenya. It's all theatrical.
Source: xxxxxxxxxxxx
Yuri, go to the home page of this site, read the headlines.
What's there to read, all the "news" sites have the same headlines. That is, someone will come up with some bullshit and everyone else will copy-paste. As a result, it's impossible to find out the source of the misinformation.
But the headlines are rubbish compared to footage from reports from the scene of the "event".