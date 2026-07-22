Interesting and Humour - page 1232

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Mischek:

If you're too lazy to go to the cinema https://www.youtube.com/homeproject#p/f/4/7hFivbgIEqk

Almost all the footage is shot from a helicopter. More than 50 countries and unique places on Earth are shown in 2 hours.

and this is the trailer

gorgeous films. thanks for the link
 
AST:
gorgeous films. thanks for the link

Here it is in Russian. Film Home: http://youtu.be/7hFivbgIEqk

 
ProstoTak:

I wish I had known that before)))
 
IvanIvanov:
And the word with five "Y's"?
Vylysypydyst
 
Mischek:

A great British advertisement about friendship. Fathers of boys, you'll understand.)

Top ten.)
 

Happy weekend


 

Jay Chou & Lara Liang 周杰倫 & 梁心頤 (梁心颐) - Shan Hu Hai 珊瑚海 (Coral Sea) MV



 
 
 
Here's the interesting thing: will Lyudmila Putin get half of Russia in a divorce?
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