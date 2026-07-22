Interesting and Humour - page 3048

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And would only work at night. After all, many people just can't sleep (I mean, it's hard to fall asleep at night). You tell yours - "I can't sleep - go to the Library Lounge", and you sit there all night, reading (drinking and snacking). Just you and a good book.
 
Sergey Golubev:
And would only work at night. After all, many people just can't sleep (I mean, it's hard to fall asleep at night). You tell yours - "I can't sleep - go to the Library Lounge", and you sit there all night, reading (drinking and snacking). Just you and a good book.
About 10 years ago, I used to go there regularly. A man used to go there regularly, get a mug of beer and something to eat, open a book and sit and read until closing time.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
About ten years ago I used to go to a café regularly. A man used to go there regularly, get a mug of beer, something to eat, open a book and sit reading until closing time.
Did you see the man in the mirror?
 

Biocomputer as an alternative to quantum computing


 
The Banach-Tarski paradox

About the endless chocolate bar


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She: I gave it to him, I gave it to him, I'll give it to him tomorrow.
Him: What about me?
She: But you and I will get married, and then I'll give it to you.
Him: And why to them?
She: They are all bastards, but you are a good man, we will get married.

Him: Can I be a bastard for a day?

----

Good morning.

 
 
 
Sergey Golubev:
And would only work at night. After all, many people just can't sleep (I mean, it's hard to fall asleep at night). You tell yourselves - "I can't sleep - go to the Library Lounge", and you sit there all night, reading (drinking and snacking). Just you and a good book.

What prevents you from doing the same at home? Drinking, snacking, reading?

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