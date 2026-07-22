Interesting and Humour - page 3048
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And would only work at night. After all, many people just can't sleep (I mean, it's hard to fall asleep at night). You tell yours - "I can't sleep - go to the Library Lounge", and you sit there all night, reading (drinking and snacking). Just you and a good book.
About ten years ago I used to go to a café regularly. A man used to go there regularly, get a mug of beer, something to eat, open a book and sit reading until closing time.
Biocomputer as an alternative to quantum computing
About the endless chocolate bar
Him: What about me?
She: But you and I will get married, and then I'll give it to you.
Him: And why to them?
She: They are all bastards, but you are a good man, we will get married.
Him: Can I be a bastard for a day?
----
Good morning.
And would only work at night. After all, many people just can't sleep (I mean, it's hard to fall asleep at night). You tell yourselves - "I can't sleep - go to the Library Lounge", and you sit there all night, reading (drinking and snacking). Just you and a good book.
What prevents you from doing the same at home? Drinking, snacking, reading?