Interesting and Humour - page 1498

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zfs:

That's better off in the Hall of Fame... There's no need to fuck up "Interesting and humorous" here.

 
 

Here's more for you:


 
 

Crossing the line season 1

2013, France, Drama, Action, Detective, 48 minutes

 

Sound City (2013) >>>

Dave Grohl's documentary about the history of Sound City, a Los Angeles studio. Grohl came up with the idea for the film in 2011, after Sound City, a studio in Van Nuys, California, closed down. He bought the Neve console, which was used by Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, Rage Against the Machine and many other legendary bands (including the cult album Nevermind by Nirvana ), at a garage sale.

Tom Petty, Trent Reznor, Neil Young, Lars Ulrich(Metallica), John Fogerty, Josh Ohmm(Queens Of The Stone Age), Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood(Fleetwood Mas), Frank Black, producers Butch Vig and Rick Rubin and many other rock heroes share their memories of Sound City in the documentary. "It's a film about truth, craft and the integrity of rock 'n' roll," Grohl wrote in a press release sent out to journalists by Roswell Studios, where the film was shot.

 

reading castaneda yesterday

and suddenly petrosian walks in

but I didn't flinch and I started

reading it more strongly and he's gone

zh

wow!

 
Mathemat:

zh

Yum!

waaaaaayyyyyy!


I love you, but I'm just passing through.

And it goes in the wrong place.

Yesterday, it went to the silverware.

Today it's cheesecake all of a sudden.

 
 
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