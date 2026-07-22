Interesting and Humour - page 3521

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The Sea of Azov in winter

 


what technology has come to!

 
The accountant speaks to tech support: "I don't understand what you're saying! I'm a human being, not a programmer!"
 

Cancers don't like it when they get into rivers,
Disturbing their comfort,
Passing Greeks
Stick their hands all over the place.

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Good morning

 
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Razer представила игровой ноутбук с тремя мониторами
Razer представила игровой ноутбук с тремя мониторами
  • 2017.01.05
  • Николай Воронцов
  • nplus1.ru
Американская компания Razer, специализирующаяся на производстве геймерского оборудования, представила игровой ноутбук с тремя мониторами. Компьютер был представлен на международной выставке электроники CES 2017, кратко о рассказывается на сайте Razer. В большинстве случаев люди используют для работы с компьютером один монитор. Тем не менее, в...
 

It's -60 in Yakutia today )))

 
 

A snack "nikolashka" as a precursor to the collapse of the Russian Empire.

 
The carved exhibits are more than 500 years old.Using micro-CT scans and Advanced 3D analysis software, researchers have studied in detail how finely crafted these miniature altars are. The inner layers are made up of fragments that fit together so tightly that these joints could only be detected under a microscope or X-ray.
Fragments - pin-heads smaller than a grain - are found in the miniatures. Interestingly, the manufacturing process is largely unknown to modern researchers, although X-rays have revealed traces of gold and other finishing materials.
These miniature wooden exhibits were carved by the richest craftsmen who belonged to the upper class and served under King Henry VIII.

Great !!!


 

new year's surprise )

https://rg.ru/2017/01/06/v-germanii-na-bereg-vyneslo-tysiachi-iaic-s-igrushkami.html

В Германии на берег вынесло тысячи яиц с игрушками
В Германии на берег вынесло тысячи яиц с игрушками
  • 2017.01.06
  • EPA
  • rg.ru
В Северном море на берег немецкого острова Лангеог вынесло тысячи пластиковых яиц с сюрпризом внутри. Об этом сообщает Associated Press. "Мы собираем все эти яйца-сюрпризы, чтобы очистить пляж. Дети принесли много сумок с яйцами, и конца им не видно", - заявила работница детского сада, взявшая на помощь по уборке пляжа 27 своих воспитанников...
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