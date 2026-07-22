Interesting and Humour - page 3521
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Sea of Azov in winter
what technology has come to!
Cancers don't like it when they get into rivers,
Disturbing their comfort,
Passing Greeks
Stick their hands all over the place.
---------
Good morning
It's -60 in Yakutia today )))
A snack "nikolashka" as a precursor to the collapse of the Russian Empire.
new year's surprise )
https://rg.ru/2017/01/06/v-germanii-na-bereg-vyneslo-tysiachi-iaic-s-igrushkami.html