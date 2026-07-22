Interesting and Humour - page 4899

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Yuriy Zaytsev:
And if in XX years Buzova will be president of Russia, I wonder if she'll live to see it.

The likes of her, or even any other prominent opposition figure, will not become president. It will be a big surprise, believe me.

And Buzova... One of the best Russian sci-fi series "Chernobyl-2. Zone of Alienation" shows an alternative USSR and she plays herself as the main presenter of the main news "Vremya". On the walls, by the way, are portraits of Lenin/Putin/Stalin.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

The likes of her, or even any other prominent opposition figure, will not become president. It will be a big surprise, believe me.

And Buzova... One of the best Russian sci-fi series "Chernobyl-2. Zone of Alienation" shows an alternative USSR and she plays herself as the main presenter of the main news "Vremya". On the walls, by the way, are portraits of Lenin/Putin/Stalin.

She played herself in some deranged house :-) but the discussion goes beyond the subject matter of the forum :-))

 

Here folks, the carpet is almost new and has been thrown away!


 
Denis Sartakov:

Oh people, the carpet's almost new!

So it's the drunken husband's wife into the carpet and into the rubbish bin)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

She played herself in some dermouse house :-)

There she just wasn't playing herself, she was being herself.

I wonder how I know that if I haven't had a TV for 10 years...?

But really, too much attention to nothing.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

... were twenty years ago)

Looks like we'll even have to cross it off the register of banned organisations.

 

came across an advertisement like this, hanging on a pole...


 
Denis Sartakov:

came across an advertisement like this, hanging on a pole...


We neighbours have the same sense of humour

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

We neighbours have the same sense of humor.

I'm serious, we got posters like this all over the neighborhood,

I guess someone's getting back at the cop in the picture.

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Chestnut trees blossom in Kiev in spring

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