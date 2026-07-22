Interesting and Humour - page 4899
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And if in XX years Buzova will be president of Russia, I wonder if she'll live to see it.
The likes of her, or even any other prominent opposition figure, will not become president. It will be a big surprise, believe me.
And Buzova... One of the best Russian sci-fi series "Chernobyl-2. Zone of Alienation" shows an alternative USSR and she plays herself as the main presenter of the main news "Vremya". On the walls, by the way, are portraits of Lenin/Putin/Stalin.
The likes of her, or even any other prominent opposition figure, will not become president. It will be a big surprise, believe me.
And Buzova... One of the best Russian sci-fi series "Chernobyl-2. Zone of Alienation" shows an alternative USSR and she plays herself as the main presenter of the main news "Vremya". On the walls, by the way, are portraits of Lenin/Putin/Stalin.
She played herself in some deranged house :-) but the discussion goes beyond the subject matter of the forum :-))
Here folks, the carpet is almost new and has been thrown away!
Oh people, the carpet's almost new!
So it's the drunken husband's wife into the carpet and into the rubbish bin)
She played herself in some dermouse house :-)
There she just wasn't playing herself, she was being herself.
I wonder how I know that if I haven't had a TV for 10 years...?
But really, too much attention to nothing.
... were twenty years ago)
Looks like we'll even have to cross it off the register of banned organisations.
came across an advertisement like this, hanging on a pole...
came across an advertisement like this, hanging on a pole...
We neighbours have the same sense of humour
We neighbours have the same sense of humor.
I'm serious, we got posters like this all over the neighborhood,
I guess someone's getting back at the cop in the picture.
Chestnut trees blossom in Kiev in spring