Interesting and Humour - page 4973
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I was thinking about where to post this code, but decided to do it here.
The same code in MT5 works out the optimization in a few minutes.
somewhere out there, far, far away.....
Tesla's vice president of energy products Lyndon Rive tweeted,
that the company could build a large enough industrial battery to solve South Australia's power supply problems. And it would take no more than 100 days to do so.
To which the Australian side, represented by an Australian businessman, tweeted the following:
"Lyndon and Ilon, how serious are you talking? If I can find the money to do the project (and negotiate with politicians),
can you guarantee 100MW in 100 days?"
18 hours later, Elon Musk tweeted: "Tesla will install and run the system within a hundred days of signing the contract,
and if not, the project is on us. Is that serious enough for you?"
The other day the station went live,
Argument won.
3 tweets.
I'm done."
Elon Musk has made electricity 24 times cheaper.
Elon Musk has built a solar panel in Australia that powers 750,000 homes. The electricity bill came in and it turns out
they're paying $0.0029 per kWh.
From an old Soviet popular science film
What was the purpose of this?
// Based on the above, it is not a good idea to discuss who has what opinion at all, especially if people watch different news, it is better to engage in your own development, family, hobbies, books, sports.
somewhere out there, far, far away.....
Tesla's vice president of energy products Lyndon Rive tweeted,
that the company could build a large enough industrial battery to solve South Australia's power supply problems. And it would take no more than 100 days to do so.
To which the Australian side, represented by an Australian businessman, tweeted the following:
"Lyndon and Ilon, how serious are you talking? If I can find the money to do the project (and negotiate with politicians),
can you guarantee 100MW in 100 days?"
18 hours later, Elon Musk tweeted: "Tesla will install and run the system within a hundred days of signing the contract,
and if not, the project is on us. Is that serious enough for you?"
The other day the station went live,
Argument won.
3 tweets.
I'm done."
Elon Musk has made electricity 24 times cheaper.
Elon Musk has built a solar panel in Australia that powers 750,000 homes. The electricity bill came in and it turns out
they're paying $0.0029 per kWh.
They (Musk/Tesla) had already "electrified" some island in their own dawn...
The island ended up with wild power outages (batteries do run out and batteries don't always work) and debts... they joyfully lost a regular tanker of fuel and practically survived for a year.
Elon Musk has made electricity 24 times cheaper.
Elon Musk has built a solar panel in Australia that powers 750,000 homes. The electricity bill came in and it turns out
they're paying $0.0029 per kWh.
Solar panels make more sense in Australia than in Europe, the sun shines more often.
However, apart from the technical problems with panel harnessing (batteries, protections etc), the panels degrade very quickly and have to be constantly maintained and replaced, and after a nice start the prices on the bills will rise quickly. And there is nothing to talk about in non-hot countries. So it is not for nothing that green energy, solar and wind energy are criticized. There is more hope for hydrogen power, even though it is dangerous. Nuclear power is also considered conditionally green (relatively safe).
One more thing. Battery power is more harmful to the environment than gas power.
...
// From all of the above, it's not worth debating who has what opinion at all, especially if people are watching different news, it's better to engage in your own development, family, hobbies, books, sports.
What if your pyramids are both white?
What if your pyramids are both white?
И? You have to finish the sentence. If I'm wrong, I admit mistakes, but no one has ever apologised to me when they were wrong. But I don't care)
И? You have to finish the story. If I'm wrong, I admit mistakes, but no one has ever apologised to me when they were wrong. But I don't care)
And so you have to explain that in fact one pyramid is white and the other is black, not to leave a person deluded.
- How do you always stay calm?
- I just never argue with anyone.
- But that's impossible.
- Impossible is impossible.