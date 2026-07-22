Interesting and Humour - page 773

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Mosquito, give up the corner. It's the end of the world on Friday.

 
Mischek:

Mosquito, give up the corner. It's the end of the world on Friday.

-6° C? Then come on over. Don't bring the dog, though.

P.S. "No", then ask Boris in Barcelona - it will be warmer there.

 
moskitman:
Is -6°C all right? Then come over. Just don't bring the dog.
What do you mean, no dog? No.
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Installation "Figure 1: Stability" by the artist Timofey Radi (Ekaterinburg)


Installation "Figure 1: Stability" by the artist Timofey Radi (Ekaterinburg)

http://t-radya.com/street/35/

Taken from here http://drugoi.livejournal.com/3797482.html

 
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A blonde woman comes into the shop and sees an unfamiliar object.
- What is it?
- It's a thermos.
- What's it for?
- It keeps hot food hot and cold food cold...
The blonde buys a thermos flask and comes to work the next day, proudly showing off her new purchase to her colleagues:
- "This is my new thermos. It keeps hot food hot and cold food cold...
- And what do you have in it?
- Two cups of hot coffee and ice cream.
 
 
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