Interesting and Humour - page 1330
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"TheInternational Lomographic Society has announced its intention to recreate the Petzval lens, a photographic lens developed in the mid-19th century by the Hungarian-Austrian inventor Josef Petzval. The production of the lens will be entrusted to Russia's S.A. Zverev Krasnogorsk factory, which used to manufacture Zenit cameras.
...
The money for the production of the lens will be collected through Kickstarter. With an initial goal of $100,000, the authors of the idea have already received more than half a million from users..."
"TheInternational Lomographic Society has announced its intention to recreate the Petzval lens, a photographic lens developed in the mid-19th century by the Hungarian-Austrian inventor Josef Petzval. The production of the lens will be entrusted to Russia's S.A. Zverev Krasnogorsk factory, which used to manufacture Zenit cameras.
...
The money for the production of the lens will be collected through Kickstarter. With an initial goal of $100,000, the authors of the idea have already received more than half a million from users..."
Quite an interesting choice of lens manufacturing plant. They've already raised $779,671 there.
I liked this point best "Despite the fact that the optics will be made in Russia, Russians ordering the lens will have to pay one hundred dollars for shipping instead of the usual forty." They will be made in our country and our shipping will be 2.5 times more expensive). That's purely our way.)
Boris Johnson. Riding his bicycle from home to work. The position is that of Mayor of London.
I couldn't figure it out myself, so I went on the Internet to look for a tagline, something that would sell the product. It turns out I'm not the only one who doesn't understand. I've selected some quotes from the discussion here (the italics are all mine):
xxx: What it says basically is that with Heinz, you will only have the taste of ketchup, whatever the food you put it on is.
The gist of the post is that with Heinz, you'll only get the taste of ketchup - no matter what food you season with it.
yyy: agree completely. seems like they thought this would be a clever execution but lost sight of what the message would actually be
Totally agree. Looks like they thought the execution would be clever enough, but forgot about what the real message would be.
zzz: I think the idea was that Heinz Tomato ketchup "makes the food". But it got seriously lost in translation. Concept is OK, art is OK, they just don't work together...
I think the idea is that Heinz tomato ketchup is "the essence of food". But the idea got lost when trying to translate it. The concept is good, the execution too, but they just don't work together...
uuu: The visual could have benefited from a small tagline. It's too open for misinterpretation.
The visuals could have benefited from a short slogan. Too easy to misinterpret.
vvv: They have an idea for sure, BUTTT I say the idea fails to sell the product.
They definitely have the idea, ONE thing I would say is that it doesn't sell the product.
ooo: I think the idea is 'without ketchup chips don't exist' but this execution conveys other meanings too
I think the idea is: "no chips without ketchup [here - hams]", but this rendition could carry other meanings as well
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P.S. from Mathemat: Ketchup chips are great on their own - especially if you add more or less neutral spice to them. But you don't have to add it, that's my imho speaking...
Another variation on the meaning: the hams are reaching for the Heinz ketchup themselves!
I couldn't figure it out myself, so I went on the Internet to look for a tagline, something that would sell the product. It turns out I'm not the only one who doesn't understand. Picked out some quotes from discussion here:
xxx: What it says basically is that with Heinz, you will only have the taste of ketchup, whatever the food you put it on is.
The gist of the message is that with Heinz you will only taste ketchup, whatever food you season with it.
yyy: agree completely. seems like they thought this would be a clever execution but lost sight of what the message would actually be
Totally agree. It looks like they thought the execution would be clever enough, but forgot about what the real message would be.
zzz: I think the idea was that Heinz Tomato ketchup "makes the food". But it got seriously lost in translation. Concept is OK, art is OK, they just don't work together...
I think the idea is that Heinz tomato ketchup is "the essence of food". But the idea got lost when trying to translate it. The concept is good, the execution too, but they just don't work together...
uuu: The visual could have benefited from a small tagline. It's too open for misinterpretation.
The visuals could have benefited from a short slogan. Too easy to misinterpret.
vvv: They have an idea for sure, BUTTT I say the idea fails to sell the product.
They definitely have the idea, ONE thing I would say is that it doesn't sell the product.
ooo: I think the idea is 'without ketchup chips don't exist' but this execution conveys other meanings too
I think the idea is "no ketchup chips [here - hams] without ketchup", but this rendition could carry other meanings as well
--------------------------------------
P.S. from Mathemat: The ketchup itself is great - especially if you add more or less neutral spice to it. But you don't have to add it, that's my imho...
These are opinions from across the spectrum of the distribution that looked at the prints, the important thing is that it works, )
Well, yes. Our and the smartest housewives will philosophize for 20 minutes before they buy it. And brain lock is very detrimental to Heinz itself, for the lost profits!
Of course not, though: those who like it will simply buy more and tell their homes about the funny picture. And those who haven't bought it before - they'll just appreciate the quality of craftsmanship and ask a neighbour about the quality of the product :)