Interesting and Humour - page 205
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is serious, you can't understand it without a half a litre (beer)... I liked it:
- Is this the way to fight this kind of corruption?- It is very dangerous! It's not corruption, it's a form of social system bonding. Extremely dangerous! Remember the Uzbek case in '86-'87? They started to fight corruption, like now, and since then it has been a war there: Gdlyanov-Ivanovs of all kinds broke the social structure, a mess started, which lasts to this day.
This is serious, you can't understand it without a half a litre (beer)... I liked it:
It's just better to understand how deep it goes and not make plans for quick changes. Lies permeate everything from childhood onwards. People must first love and understand it.
And you have to start from childhood. A child goes to school with the luggage "What is good and what is bad". But already at school lies reign. And the child is quickly readjusted.
But it does not matter. This is if tomorrow Martians arrive and lead the country from above and people start thinking from below. In fact, the question of the collapse of the country as an organism and as a territory is a question of time.
Once again, any organism, community, collective, or country has a survival instinct at the genetic level. We, in fact, do not have it.
Basically who rigged the election, Putin? Fucking hell. We did. As a whole. We as an organism allowed it to happen for ourselves. Who for the money, who for the job, who for the system he is part of, who simply turned a blind eye.
If roughly half the country is willing to do this, then the government CANNOT take advantage of it.
My child (aged 10) wanted to vote. I said I would give him my ballot. Let him decide for himself. He chose Prokhorov. We went to the polling station, and his mother was watching via internet cameras. He filled the ballot in and dropped it himself.
The voting was at his school. Then he was looking at information on the Internet with me about falsification in favour of Putin at the expense of Prokhorov and the others. And he burst into tears.
The carefully bred man is already protesting. And why the fuck would I want him to live here?
And why the fuck would I want him living here?
Same opinion. But it costs an awful lot to give a child a decent education to choose for herself. I'm an engineer in an oil and gas company and I can barely manage it.
We are getting used to it in Finland, this summer there is an orienteering camp, then a mixed camp. There are already a few of us there. The tower is free. The list is wide. It's true that many of us are getting off the tower. It's boring.