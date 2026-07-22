Interesting and Humour - page 3999
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Where did the concept of bug and debug come from
"mer: Usually with TK this is what happens:
- the timeline thinks and explains one thing, and in the brief it says "make it look nice".
- the developer thought about and implemented another, because for him "pretty" = "cute"
- in the process of implementation, the vendor came and said 'pretty' = 'cats' and he's color-blind.
- The developer thought about it and redid part of it, because the vendor won't advise against it.
- the tester took it to work and found out that it was implemented in the third way. And where did that elephant in the pink bow come from?
That's how we live." (с)
In short, black
Autumn Cobweb
Vladimir Karputov, left a question for you to comment on.
Autumn Cobweb
Vladimir Karputov, left a question for you to comment on.
If found your question - the ribbon is crawling very fast :) .
Question:Thank you! Question for the occasion - why no notifications anywhere when commenting on the wall posts?
Answer: Probably not provided.
Vladimir Karputov:
Question:Thank you! Case question - why is there no notification anywhere when commenting on wall entries?
Answer: Probably not provided.
We need to make provision for this! This issue has been around for a long time. An inconvenience of sorts. You can't answer promptly if someone writes. You can't look there all the time :)
Then you need to create a "proposal" in ServiceDesk and justify the need for this functionality.
The pessimist hasn't had sex in a long time and the optimist has, but for a long time.
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Good morning!
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China has created a non-fuel engine. How will it affect forex ?
Ibragim Dzhanaev, 2017.09.12 11:20https://www.google.ru/search?q=%D0%92+%D0%9A%D0%B8%D1%82%D0%B0%D0%B5+%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%B7%D0%B4%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%B8+%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%80%D1%83%D1%88%D0%B0%D1%8E%D1%89%D0%B8%D0%B9+%D0%B7%D0%B0%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%BD%D1%8B+%D1%84%D0%B8%D0%B7%D0%B8%D0%BA%D0%B8+%D0%B4%D0%B2%D0%B8%D0%B3%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%B5%D0%BB%D1%8C&newwindow=1&rlz=1C1GGRV_enRU748RU749&ei=F6a3WezxNqLO6AT7_4W4AQ&start=0&sa=N&biw=1280&bih=918