Interesting and Humour - page 1075

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sanyooooook:
Yeah, I'll just close the position, because every day there is less and less desire to close it and let it grow ))))
It's hard to lose in a bull market. It's much harder on a bear market. At least distribute the balls :)
 
sanyooooook:
And never, never listen to Bolkonsky
 
"you teach the scientist" (c))
 
TheXpert:
In a bull market, it's hard to lose. In a bear market, it's much harder. At least distribute the balls :)
I entered without any hope of winning, just to try it out, but I feel it's just getting started, if it does go further, it'll be a celebration of sorts )
 
sanyooooook:

 
Mischek:

Yes yes, that's right.
 
newdigital:
I don't know how to tell... but i think it's a manhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1078#comment_464134 - too correct facial features (and masculine i'm sorry) ...

Who do you think this is?

 

And the smell ?! When do they add the smell of a new book ?

 
Mischek:

And the smell ?! When the smell of a new book is added?

It's there from the start, it's just contained in all the parts of the book individually. ))

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:))Sinuous >>http://www.sinuousgame.com/

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