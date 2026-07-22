Interesting and Humour - page 1075
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Yeah, I'll just close the position, because every day there is less and less desire to close it and let it grow ))))
In a bull market, it's hard to lose. In a bear market, it's much harder. At least distribute the balls :)
I don't know how to tell... but i think it's a manhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page1078#comment_464134 - too correct facial features (and masculine i'm sorry) ...
Who do you think this is?
And the smell ?! When do they add the smell of a new book ?
And the smell ?! When the smell of a new book is added?
It's there from the start, it's just contained in all the parts of the book individually. ))
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:))Sinuous >>http://www.sinuousgame.com/