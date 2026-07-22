Interesting and Humour - page 3263

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Karputov Vladimir:

About deep ploughing:

Added.

Note - this system is called a reversible plough. You go one way - the hydraulics reverse the plough and you can go straight back. With this method of ploughing, there are no pile ridges or furrows.

I can't understand the meaning of this activity, I see that fertile soil goes away, and dead sand rises to the surface, on which nothing will grow, or am I wrong?
 
Oleg Tsarkov:
I can't understand the point of this event, I see fertile soil going away and dead sand rising to the surface on which nothing will grow, or am I wrong?

- Dusya, he's washing the pasta!

- He's a specialist, he knows best. (с)

 
Oleg Tsarkov:
I can't see the point of this activity, I see fertile soil going away and dead sand rising to the surface on which nothing will grow, or am I wrong?
If it's good every year, then it's good. If you do it once and then as usual, it's no good. It's important to dig the same way every year. It's equally bad or equally good. There's a very deep meaning in that, available only to the technical agronomists. Warrant officers also have this wisdom "better ugly, but uniform!".
[Deleted]  

Today is Viktor Tsoi's memorial day...

[Deleted]  
 

How the big banks trade forex. Interesting that if you sum up the number of pips earned by all the banks then - loss.

-1005+321-1135+1711+376+1448-1780=-64

[link removed by moderator].


trading recommendation statistics for 2016 (from 1 January to date):
Banks






BNP

Paribas

Citi

Credit

Suisse

Deutsche

Bank

Barclays

Morgan

Stanley

Credit

Agricole
Total score in pips -1005 +321 -1135 +1711 +376 +1448 -1780
Number of transactions, pcs. 10 15 209 13 3 21 8
Profitable transactions, pcs. 1 7 56 6 2 12 0
Average profitable trade, pips 31 129.3 48.8 244.7 231.7 118.6 0
Loss-making transactions, pcs. 8 8 153 7 1 9 8
Average loss trade, pips -131.5 -107.9 -48.9 -113.1 -106.3 -49.7 -278,5
 

Good morning


 
Interview (1958).
Erich Fromm: "If you ask people what heaven is, they'll say it's a big supermarket"
Интервью с Эрихом Фроммом: "Мы должны принять решение о ценностях"
Интервью с Эрихом Фроммом: "Мы должны принять решение о ценностях"
  • Елена Тулина
  • monocler.ru
В 1958 году популярный журналист и телеведущий Майк Уоллес пригласил в свою программу «The Mike Wallace Interview» известного психиатра, социолога и мыслителя XX века Эриха Фромма, чтобы поговорить о современном американском обществе. И этот разговор, конечно, состоялся. Однако то, что Фромм говорил об обществе одной-единственной страны 1958...
 

I don't want to go to work - I want to go to the sea!

I don't want to go to work, I want to go to the sea!

 
Karputov Vladimir:

I don't want to go to work - I want to go to the sea!

The picture looks slimy and unpleasant to me. And on a Monday morning, too.
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