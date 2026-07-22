Interesting and Humour - page 3263
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About deep ploughing:
Added.
Note - this system is called a reversible plough. You go one way - the hydraulics reverse the plough and you can go straight back. With this method of ploughing, there are no pile ridges or furrows.
I can't understand the point of this event, I see fertile soil going away and dead sand rising to the surface on which nothing will grow, or am I wrong?
- Dusya, he's washing the pasta!
- He's a specialist, he knows best. (с)
I can't see the point of this activity, I see fertile soil going away and dead sand rising to the surface on which nothing will grow, or am I wrong?
Today is Viktor Tsoi's memorial day...
How the big banks trade forex. Interesting that if you sum up the number of pips earned by all the banks then - loss.
-1005+321-1135+1711+376+1448-1780=-64
[link removed by moderator].
BNP
Paribas
Citi
Credit
Suisse
Deutsche
Bank
Barclays
Morgan
Stanley
Credit
Agricole
Good morning
Erich Fromm: "If you ask people what heaven is, they'll say it's a big supermarket"
I don't want to go to work - I want to go to the sea!
I don't want to go to work - I want to go to the sea!