Interesting and Humour - page 1626

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vspexp:
Is she still a girl? If you love her, get married, you don't have to burn gas every time.
Not a girl, I'm being affectionate, the baby's almost two months old.
 
 

Ah, then I understand, bravo!

life is divided into two halves - before the birth and after the birth.

 

Old...A fragment from Jurmala KVN Festival 2011, Prima and SOK team with a parody of Medvedev.

 
newdigital:
The Washington crash: how the US economy is affecting Russians' savings

HOWEVER, it turns out, thanks to the author of the article , we learn - Indeed, ever since the dollar's peg to the value of gold was removed (in 1971), the US has been able to print any amount of money it deems necessary.

 

The boar is dangerous.

Careful of the profanity.

 
 

Original swimming pools.

 

Creative competition

studio 17 gift

election campaigns, weddings, corporate parties

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