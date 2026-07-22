Interesting and Humour - page 451
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
1. Kreider's Law.
Kreider's Law is Moore's Law for disk drives: Seagate's VP of R&D said in 2005 that the storage density of magnetic disks doubles about every eighteen months.
That also means the cost of storage is cut in half every eighteen months, enabling online services to offer us more space to store our data without raising the price. However, it should be noted that SSDs are not subject to Kreider's Law: because they are solid state, Moore's Law is more applicable to them.
2. Wirth's Law.
Have you ever wondered why your seventy-three core super-modern computer does not perform noticeably better in everyday tasks than a decade ago? Niklaus Wirth wondered, and in 1995 he observed that "Software becomes slower much more rapidly than hardcore becomes faster". Wirth's law was erroneously attributed to Larry Page of Google and Bill Gates of Microsoft.
3. Metcalfe's Law.
Bob Metcalf, the law originally described fax machines and computers, but it applies equally to the internet and internet services like Facebook: the value of a telecommunications network is proportional to the square of the number of users in that system. A social network with one user is completely useless; with a million users, it becomes virtually irreplaceable.
4. Rule 34.
"If something exists, it means there is porn with that thing somewhere. No exceptions." The rule itself is thought to have come from the now-defunct online comic zoomout.co.uk, but it's entirely possible that the comic took it from an anonymous 'internet rules' mailing list. It has since been somewhat adapted: if you can't find a porn version of something, all you have to do is say so online and it immediately becomes the motivation for - as Urban Dictionary describes it - "crazy Japanese hentai artists" to draw it.
5. Goodhart's Law.
"Any observable phenomenon tends to experience collapse as soon as an effort is made to control or measure it," said Professor Charlie Goodhart in 1975: in other words, if you set any goals and try to do something good, people are bound to find a way to use those goals without improving anything, which makes all your efforts generally meaningless.
Google is the best example of this principle: When it started using inbound links in PageRank to make search results more useful, spammers started setting up link farms and spam blogs to artificially inflate the PageRank of their sites.
6. Fitts' Law.
Fitts' Law is extremely important for designing user interfaces, from touchscreen applications to website buttons. Paul Fitts studied human-computer interaction and found that the time it takes to reach and click on something is a function of how far away it is and how big it is.
You can see this especially clearly in smartphones - some websites' navigation is almost unusable on small screens, while on-screen keyboards in iOS use Fitts' Law, trying to predict which character you'll type next and making its pressing zone larger.
Fitts' Law is used in all types of user interfaces, including onscreen keyboards in iOS.
7. Amara's Law.
Roy Amara was a scientist and president of the Future Institute of California, and his law inspires us to think about new technologies in the long term: "We tend to overestimate the effect of technology in the short term, and underestimate it in the long term." The online response to Apple products perfectly illustrates both parts of Amara's law.
8. Linus's Law.
There are two different Linus laws: one says that "If you have enough eyes, all bugs will be found" - throw enough smart people at something and they will find a way to fix it, but we prefer the other law, which Linus Torvalds described in his 2001 book "Hacking Ethics and the Spirit of the Information Age": the motivation for doing something falls into three categories, "survival", "social life" and "entertainment". This explains why some people take part in open-source projects, and why others join Anonymous or do dumb stuff just for the "lulz".
9. Moore's Law.
The second most famous technical law doesn't actually state that computer processing power doubles every two years - Moore's original law states that the number of transistors you can fit on an integrated circuit doubles every year, which is not exactly the same thing, and Moore changed his estimate from one year to two in 1975 - and despite many predictions of its decline, it remained a fairly reliable indicator for several decades. These days it is a useful indicator for the future of smartphones and SSDs.
Moore's Law suggests that today's quad-core processors will seem eerily obsolete in a few years' time.
10. Godwin's Law.
"On a long enough stretch of time, the probability of someone participating in an online discussion making a comparison of anything to Hitler or the Nazis is close to one." This is Godwin's Law of Nazi analogies, as defined by American lawyer and author Mike Godwin in 1990. He generally suggests that when an online discussion turns out to be "Hungry" it is over, but this only applies if the comparison to Nazis or Hitler is not used in an ironic way. Although it is an amusing idea, Godwin made a serious comment about it: "I would like those who make verbose comparisons to Hitler or Nazis to remember the Nazi crimes".
Some clear evidence that animals have a soul
A war without rules
"News of the revelation of a "new old" spyware program in computers, Flame, wrought by state intelligence agencies, has raised another wave of calls for international agreements to limit arms for cyber warfare
The site of one of the leading U.S. news publications, U.S. News & World Report, has a section called "Discussion Club. In this club, the editors gather prominent intellectuals and respected experts to exchange views on topical issues of our time. This June, in particular, the debate revolved around the hot topic "Should there be an international treaty on cyber warfare?"
All to the movies ! I'll check it later ))
Ksenia Sobchak's search-2http://youtu.be/wqdSLXCyCwA
That's how I imagined you. Cool, man! How much was your fee? ;)
I don't take money, I'm for art and creativity ))