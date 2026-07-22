Interesting and Humour - page 2592
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is no one going abroad anytime soon?
Is no one going abroad anytime soon?
http://geektimes.ru/company/microsoftlumia/blog/248222/
http://geektimes.ru/company/microsoftlumia/blog/248222/
Also yesterday it was announced that Jeremy Clarkson has moved to work for Autoradio.
There was a programme with Jeremy on the Autoradio yesterday - he speaks good Russian.
barabashkakvn: And where does recruitment take place?