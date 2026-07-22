Interesting and Humour - page 2592

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Have you run out of humour?
 

Is no one going abroad anytime soon?

В Германии объявили конкурс на вакансию испытателя борделей
В Германии объявили конкурс на вакансию испытателя борделей
  • Korrespondent.net
  • korrespondent.net
В Германии социальная сеть для участников индустрии сексуальных утех Kaufmich объявила конкурс на вакансию качества работы борделей в Берлине, сообщает CNBC. Сюда входит проверка качества сервиса, стандартов гигиены, чистоты и безопасности секс-обслуживания. Сексуальные контакты с работницами также будут входить в обязанности. При этом, пол...
 


 
barabashkakvn:

Is no one going abroad anytime soon?

c April 1)
 
 
 
FAQ:

http://geektimes.ru/company/microsoftlumia/blog/248222/

Also yesterday it was announced that Jeremy Clarkson has moved to work for Autoradio.

There was a programme with Jeremy on the Autoradio yesterday - he speaks good Russian.

 
barabashkakvn: Where does recruitment take place?
 
MIG32:
barabashkakvn: And where does recruitment take place?
In Germany, of course.
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