Interesting and Humour - page 1527

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newdigital:

I don't know how it's always been ... I don't go to rallies ... But some time ago the "glamourists" used to hang out on Facebook (and gather rallies using it) - I've seen that myself. I even argued there on fb with one poetess (they have poets :) ), who reworked Pushkin's poems to be anti-Putin (like there are children's poems ... "blood pouring ..." ... etc. - was disgusting to read because it's a remake of Pushkin) - like a horror story for kids about how bloody P*tin is ...

... and they print it. And McCain says he's the only one .... :) He's just a naive man ...

Why are you hiding the U's of our beloved bloody president?
 
Mischek:
Why did you hide the U in our beloved bloody president?
And I don't like it when search engines index the forum for that word just because I wrote it - there should be a U hidden in the context ... otherwise - my nickname and with that phrase in google :)
 
newdigital:
otherwise, my nickname and that phrase on google :)
so what? is it gonna rain? will the mains voltage drop to 210 volts ? will the earth collide with the celestial axis?
 
Don't want to be like that
 
"Son, Dad and I know that you have installed iOS 7. It's your choice, you're an adult. You're our son anyway. My cosmetics are in my locker."
 
newdigital:
Don't want to be like that.

Ah, a Putinoid (

and also a moderator, shame on you.

 
No, I am not a Putinoid. I don't understand it at all - if I was born under Khrushchev ... and after Khrushchev there were so many different ones... So why get hung up on one person... You have to look wider (is it wider or wider?)... History repeats itself...
 
 
 
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