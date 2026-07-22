Interesting and Humour - page 1527
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I don't know how it's always been ... I don't go to rallies ... But some time ago the "glamourists" used to hang out on Facebook (and gather rallies using it) - I've seen that myself. I even argued there on fb with one poetess (they have poets :) ), who reworked Pushkin's poems to be anti-Putin (like there are children's poems ... "blood pouring ..." ... etc. - was disgusting to read because it's a remake of Pushkin) - like a horror story for kids about how bloody P*tin is ...
... and they print it. And McCain says he's the only one .... :) He's just a naive man ...
Why did you hide the U in our beloved bloody president?
otherwise, my nickname and that phrase on google :)
Don't want to be like that.
Ah, a Putinoid (
and also a moderator, shame on you.