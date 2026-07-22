Interesting and Humour - page 359

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Yes. In fact, you'll soon be able to do whatever you want :)
 
Karlson:
Yeah, soon you'll be able to do whatever you want :)


If they start paying money for flooding (pissing and writing), all the poor will become millionaires and the rich will go bankrupt.

barter!

 

Take basketball, change the ball to goose, add speed diving, diving into the water. And pops too, lots of pops. The more the better.)

 
Mischek:

Take basketball, change the ball to goose, add speed diving, diving into the water. And pops, lots of pops. The more the better.)


The goose, what's the goose for?
 
maxfade:

and my first thought was "paratrooper's day was worth it - we caught and got a squirrel drunk."

That reminds me:


 
sumkin75:
The goose, what do they want the goose for?
What for, what for... Not only do they have to show their ass, they have to throw the goose in the ring.
 
Mathemat:
For what, for what... Not only do you have to show your ass, you have to throw the goose in the ring.
has anyone thrown? i hadn't noticed :)
 
Mischek:

Take basketball, change the ball to goose, add speed diving, diving into the water. And pops, lots of pops. The more the better.)

Perfect for Miss Universe contests, let 'em bounce until they get a point.
 

UNDERSTAND

 
Mischek:

UNDERSTAND


A very powerful sorcery.
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